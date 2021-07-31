Ben Affleck knew J-Lo’s romance had hurt his career

Ben Affleck has always tried to downplay the extent to which his career slump in the early 2000s was linked to his becoming best known as Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, rising from a once-promising talent who seemed to be interested. more about being a celebrity than being serious about making great movies.

Behind the scenes, Affleck feared he would become a tabloid staple, as was his agent, according to a new New York Times profile on Affleck’s good friend Matt Damon.

Around 2003, when Affleck and Lopez first “threw sparks” as Bennifer 1.0, Damon said Affleck told him, “I’m in the worst place I can be. I can sell magazines. but not movie tickets.

Affleck is headlining gossip and social media again as Lopez’s boyfriend, after he and the entertainment diva rekindled their searing romance in May. Bennifer 1.0 ended in 2004, but the two recently got back together after ending their four-year relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Affleck’s 10-year marriage to Jennifer Garner ended in 2018, and he broke a pandemic romance with Ana de Armas last fall.

Damon expressed his joy for Affleck and Lopez’s reunion, say Extra this week, “I’m so happy for them” and “He’s the best. He deserves all the happiness in the world.

As a couple again, Affleck and Lopez appear to be playing Bennifer 2.0 for mass consumption and in a way Affleck’s personal life could once again eclipse his career.

While vacationing on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean last week, Affleck and Lopez posed for sexy photos, with Lopez in a bikini and the two in a tight embrace – photos she shared on Instagram and Twitter. They also made multiple displays of public affection which were conveniently captured by the paparazzi.

Affleck and Lopez may think the tabloids will hunt them down anyway, so they’ve decided to give the photographers what they want, but they also feel like they both like being famous. For Affleck, this level of attention has come with some serious drawbacks, as Damon noted.

In 2015, Damon told The Hollywood Reporter that his friend “just got picked as that person who wasn’t. It was painful being her friend because it wasn’t fair, you know?

Affleck rebounded in the late 2000s, spoiling Garner, becoming a father, and turning his attention to directing several famous films, crowned with “Argo” in 2013, which won the Best Picture award. Then his marriage to Garner fell apart in 2015, and he started making the news for his various personal challenges.

In recent years, he has been photographed around Los Angeles, occasionally stepping out of a Starbucks. Often the paparazzi surprise him with his three children. But embarrassingly, he was pictured being friendly with his children’s nanny shortly after their split from Garner. He was also spotted hanging out for fast food with a Playboy Playmate, as Garner drove him to rehab for alcohol addiction, publicly relapsed, and attempted to gamble while intoxicated at a nearby casino. of Los Angeles.

Affleck’s tabloid fame is a major theme of the New York Times profile on Damon, primarily in contrasting friends’ divergent paths. Damon’s career, unlike Affleck’s, “has long enjoyed opacity in the public eye,” The New York Times reported.

After Damon and Affleck won their Academy Award for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” in 1997, Damon nearly disappeared from the tabloids, “which he speaks of as a career-sustaining movement,” the New reported. York Times.

“If people can see 16 photos of you drinking coffee or walking your dog,” Damon told The Times, sounding like he was referring to his friend’s frequent tabloid appearances, I think that dilutes the desire for you. see in a movie.

Damon’s insight was most likely achieved through his closeness to Affleck, after seeing how the extra-curricular attention affected Affleck’s career, the Times added. According to Damon, Affleck’s agent attempted to intervene on his behalf during the Bennifer 1.0 frenzy, calling the editor of a celebrity magazine that regularly featured Affleck on the cover.

According to Damon, Whitesall asked the editor to take it easy.

Patrick said, you are ruining this man’s career, Damon told The Times. “The editors ‘response was like,’ Sorry, they’re buying these issues in Ohio and Kansas, so they were going to keep putting it on the cover. “

Whitesall offered a different take on the purpose of his appeal, telling The Times he called to express his displeasure with magazines reporting “gossip, not facts.”

When Affleck and Lopez went their separate ways, there would have been sadness but no bitterness between them. Affleck also defended the relationship in an interview in 2008, and said he didn’t blame her for her career downfall. He only regretted certain career choices involving Lopez. They co-starred in the 2003 hit comedy “Gigli”, and Affleck said he wished he hadn’t appeared in his “Jenny from the Block” music video, playing a version of himself.

“If I have one big regret, it was making the clip. But it happened years ago. I have evolved, he says. As for the impact Lopez had on his career back then, Affleck said, it not only makes me look like a petulant jerk (to blame Lopez), but it certainly qualifies as a non-gentleman. FYI, has it hurt my career? No.