Gerard Butler is the latest actor to take legal action for film loss





Gerard Butlerfiled a complaint for “Olympus has fallen“profits. According to Hollywood journalistand Deadline, the Scottish actor is suing Nu Image, Millennium Films and Pablo Nuestro Productions, alleging he owes him at least $ 10 million from profits from the 2013 action thriller over an attack on the White House. Butler played Mike Banning, a U.S. Secret Service agent tasked with saving the president (Aaron Eckart). In the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Butler says producers never intended to pay him his share of gross receipts and profits. He also alleges that the company grossly underestimated domestic and international ticket sales, and that an unreported amount of $ 8 million went to company executives. “The producers embarked on a scheme designed to grossly distort the finances of the film to Butler, so that Butler would believe that none of these payments were due,” the lawsuit said. Scarlett Johansson:Agent calls Disney’s response to “Black Widow” costume “a direct attack on her character” “Olympe” won $ 170.3 million at the global box office. This is the first of three “Fallen” films starring Butler, including “London Has Fallen” in 2016 and “Angel Has Fallen” in 2019. “Butler worked with (producers) to create a blockbuster movie franchise,” the lawsuit says. “He demands his fair share. USA TODAY has contacted representatives for Butler and Millennium for comment. The costume comes just a day after the Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, alleging that her contract was broken when “Black Widow” was released on the Disney + streaming service concurrently with its theatrical debut. She claimed her salary was based largely on box office performances, which so far rank among the lowest for a Marvel film with $ 320,319.5 million in three weeks. In a statement to USA TODAY, a Disney spokesperson said there was “no merit” on the record and called the prosecution “particularly sad and painful in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects. of the COVID-19 pandemic “. Johansson’s agent Bryan Lourd released a response on Friday, saying Disney “shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being unresponsive to the global COVID pandemic, in an effort to make her appear as someone who they and I know she’s not “. Contribution: Brian Truitt, Charles Trepany

