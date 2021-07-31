Why movie and TV sets are coming back to Charlotte





Hollywood is calling again, bringing in millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs.

CHARLOTTE, NC For years Charlotte has hosted television and film productions, bringing jobs and millions of dollars to the area. But things slowed down considerably a few years ago due to the disappearance of tax incentives and legislation that made productions run elsewhere. From Main Street in Mooresville to Uptown Charlotte, from big screen movies to small screen TV shows, Hollywood is once again shining the spotlight on our region. Beth Petty is the director of Charlotte Regional Film Commission. She says 2021 has proven to be successful for filming opportunities. “This year has been a great year, it has been wonderful. It not only helps us, but everyone around us as well. RELATED: The 2 reasons why cinema and TV productions arrive in Charlotte Tracy Webb helps run McNinch House Restaurant, a charming hidden restaurant in Uptown where film crews spent 12 hours shooting for Rachel McAdams’ feature film “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” this summer. Webb said: “I think the guests love it, they think it’s good that they are sitting in a restaurant that was in a movie that is always neat and introduces us to people who don’t know we are. here.” Also this year, Charlotte hosted a Hallmark movie and Oprah’s television drama “Delilah,” with total expenses of nearly $ 74 million. This figure is a sharp increase in spending observed in previous years, in 2019 the film industry brought only $ 18.8 million to our region. The governor’s office said 2021 marks a six-year high for film production in North Carolina after much of the industry disappeared when lawmakers slashed tax incentives and passed the better-known HB2 in 2017. under the name of the bathroom law. This action caused Hollywood to avoid the Tar Heel State. RELATED: Echoes of North Carolina HB2 fallout as Georgia lose MLB All-Star game Prior to all of that, in our prime in 2012, we had “The Hunger Games” and “Homeland” both filming in Charlotte, grossing up to $ 100 million in Queen City alone. Now hope is with HB2 behind us and state entertainment grants in action, there is a new chapter in full growth for filming in Charlotte. Petty said, “It really creates a national and international spotlight for our community.” And she says that with the magic of cinema, Charlotte can literally replace any city. “We can play just about anything and we did,” Petty said. “Recently Charlotte played in New York, Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens played in Ecuador, we had a farm in Rowan County that was playing New Zealand.” Do you want to be part of the magic of cinema? The film commission is always looking for new places. If you think your home or business could serve as a backdrop in the movies, you can actually apply to make it happen. Here is a link to the application. Looking to star in a production near you? In the wings offers online listings of different TV and movie opportunities, as well as commercials, theater, etc. Contact Michelle at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. WCNC Charlotte always asks “where’s the money?” If you need help contact the Defenders team by sending an email [email protected]. For the latest news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/movie-film-shoots-cinema-charlotte-north-caroliina-industry-money/275-9d76f573-ea9a-461f-bca8-47257e91c7b1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos