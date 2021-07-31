Three places for a night out when a college bar isn’t going – The Minnesota Daily





The Dailys guide to reopening smaller-scale concert halls in Minneapolis.

To the delight of all those yearning for a night on the town this summer, various businesses are welcoming returning customers to enjoy the luxuries missed during seclusion, including catering services, live music and the lifting of restrictions. COVID-19. With the city’s mask mandate lifted, citizens once again greet each other with smiles as they reenter urban nightlife. For those who aren’t very interested in a smelly college bar, there are other options available in the cities to make sure FOMO doesn’t mess around with the hot summer girls. Coffee lovers, foodies, and anyone in need of a night out or a strong drink should visit these venues when planning their next meeting. Icehouse: Located in southern Minneapolis on Nicollet Avenue South, near the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Icehouse offers indoor and outdoor shows this summer. With an industrial aesthetic and located on Eat Street, this place is perfect for a first date or a girls night out. Start your evening with a drink at one of the many restaurants along Nicollet, such as Black Sheep Pizza or The Bad Waitress, then head to a show at Icehouse to end the night with an order of their ribs with a chocolate espresso rub or sauté shrimp and grits. Satisfy your sweet tooth before heading out with a Campfire Apple Crisp or Raspberry Lemon Pie. Aster Cafe: Conveniently located near Marcy-Holmes, Aster Cafe is a great place to end your day after exploring Father Hennepin Bluff Park and taking Instagram photos on the Stone Arch Bridge. Watch the sunset through the trees outside the cafe while sipping a Summer Buzzer cocktail and munching on focaccia and artichoke dip. With a laid back vibe and a killer menu, Aster is guaranteed to make your evening worth it. Those interested in attending a show at the café must make a reservation in advance either by phone or on their website. The Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge: Along Minnehaha Avenue and housed in a former fire station, Hook and Ladder offers a variety of shows including comedy shows, concerts, literary events, art exhibitions, ‘crafts and theater. Dedicated to low waste events and partially solar powered, the venue has two indoor stages, a lounge with beer and wine on hand, and a full production theater. Anyone interested in the arts can find a show at Hook and Ladder to welcome the live entertainment. Grab a burger and milkshake before a show at the nearby Hi-Lo Diner or seafood tacos at the Sonora Grill.

