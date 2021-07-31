Lottie Moss sparks romance with Tristan Evans of the Vamps | Entertainment





Lottie Moss is said to have a romance with Vamps star Tristan Evans. The 23-year-old model is believed to have formed a romantic relationship with the drummer after being spotted at a night out in London earlier this week. Sources have now said the couple have real chemistry together after meeting through friends and starting dating. An insider told The Sun’s Weird column: Lottie and Tristan definitely have a spark and there seems to be a real chemistry between them. They met through friends and really hit it off. She’s really excited and told her friends that she really loves Tristan. It all became public after they kissed at a party in the capital, but it’s not just flash in the pan. They’ve been dating for a while and Lottie thinks it could get more serious. Lottie and Tristan spent some time out of sight and they both seem very happy. Lottie, the younger sister of model Kate Moss, has been single since she split from Roman Kemp last year. And the blonde beauty revealed after their breakup that she identifies as pansexual and doesn’t think about gender when it comes to finding a mate. She said: I’m pansexual so I don’t really care about any gender. It changes every day and depends on who I meet. Meanwhile, Lottie previously admitted she was “very embarrassed” saying she was a model. She said: “I get so embarrassed some days when I say I’m a model. Sometimes I tell people that and I see them say, ‘Ohhh, right … really? “Well they probably don’t say it, but in my head they do. They think I’m lying. I feel like when a lot of people think of modeling they think you’re stupid, you are. anorexic. I love my job and never had any problems, never had an eating disorder or anything like that. I have sometimes gotten skinny to the point of thinking I should maybe -being to start eating a little more. And I also gained weight, to the point that I was like, “OK, maybe I shouldn’t.” But you don’t have to be thin anymore. to be a role model. That was 30 years ago. I’m not thin. Now if you empower yourself and have a great personality, you can literally do whatever you want – even if you do it takes train and you have to work hard. “

