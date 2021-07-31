Ree Drummond shares cute selfies with hubby Ladd from Colorado vacation





Ree Drummond gives fans a glimpse of his happy marriage. The 52-year-old celebrity chef recently took to Instagram to share photos from her trip to the Colorado Rocky Mountains, specifically to Vail, a popular ski resort. Her most recent post, published on Wednesday, featured a collage of selfies she had taken with her husband, Ladd. In each photo, the couple sported big smiles. “Last week’s vacation selfie album!” I took more selfies with my partner last week than in the twenty-four (plus!) Years we’ve been married ” Drummond revealed in legend. “It should hurt us for a while!” “ REE DRUMMOND ENJOYS A SEA VACATION IN COLORADO WITH HUSBAND LADD AFTER HIS RECOVERY FROM NECK SURGERY She also pointed out one particular photo that “cracks me up” because she shows her wearing her sunglasses askew. “I was going to go for the carefree amorous look but ended up looking a little offbeat,” she explained. “The story of my life.” PIONEERING WOMAN REE DRUMMOND REVEALS 38 POUNDS LOSS: I FEEL MUCH BETTER The TV personality concluded: “I love you, Ladd!” The star shared a number of photos from her trip, taking multiple opportunities to show off their love, which she called “on fire“in an article with a photo of the two soaking up nature together. In a post shared earlier in the tripDrummond explained that she and Ladd were supposed to visit Colorado earlier, but were stranded at home when he was involved in a car accident. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “The last time Ladd and I tried to go to Colorado together there was a really bad accident involving a fire truck and we couldn’t do it,” she captioned ‘another selfie of herself and her husband. “So my answer to the question How happy are you to be in Colorado with your husband right now?” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER She also joked that she wasn’t looking forward to a next hike Ladd had planned, so much so that she was ready to “leave her butt on the mountain and go back to Oklahoma on her own.”

