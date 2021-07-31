Bob Dylan Wins Desire Co-Writers Estate Lawsuit





Bob Dylan won judgment in the estate lawsuit against Jacques Levy in January that claimed ownership of over 35% of the songs Levy and Dylan wrote together. In documents viewed by Pitchfork, Justice Barry Ostrager of the New York Supreme Court ruled that the agreement signed between Dylan and Levy in 1975 made it clear that Levy did not own the material and that the rights to indemnification de Levy are defined and expressly limited. by the terms of the Agreement. Dylans’ attorney, Orin Snyder, said in a statement that they were happy with the decision. Levy, co-wrote songs for the 1976 Dylans album Desire (including Hurricane and Isis). The lawsuit was seeking $ 7.25 million. Dylan sold the music publishing rights to his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing in December 2020, for more than $ 300 million. Lévy’s widow, Claudia, then filed a lawsuit the following month, claiming the estate was entitled to a portion of Dylans’ profits from the sale of 10 songs from the catalog that Jacques Lévy had helped write. At the time the complaint was filed, Snyder said in a statement that the lawsuit was a sad attempt to unfairly profit from the recent catalog sale. Dylan recently announced the 16th volume of his feature film Contraband series called Spring in New York, focusing on Dylan’s work from 1980 to 1985. Earlier this month, he aired Kingdom of Shadows, with interpretations of songs from his vast and renowned work created especially for this event. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, containing more than 100,000 artifacts spanning Dylan’s career, will open in May 2022. Read Bob Dylan recasting his old selves in the ghostly concert movie Shadow Kingdom on the Pitch.

