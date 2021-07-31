Connect with us

The Last Mercenary Cast & Character Guide

Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in the Netflix action comedy The Last Mercenary alongside a cast that includes Samir Decazza, Alban Ivanov, Miou-Miou and more.

Netflix’s new action comedyThe last mercenaryfeatures legendary action star Jean-Claude Van Damme along with a solid cast of less-publicized European actors. The French-language film is about a legendary secret agent who finds his adult son in the midst of a conspiracy involving arms trafficking and a secret mission from decades ago. As Netflix aims to become a global brand by expanding its non-English content, some of these players could become very familiar to streaming viewers in the years to come.

The last mercenaryreceived mixed reviews from critics, with a score of 58% on Rotten tomatoesand a 50 on Metacritic. Van Damme’s self-conscious performance has been praised by critics, while the film’s plot and humor have been criticized. The film was produced by Netflix and released by the streamer on July 30.

RELATED: Every Unrealized Jean-Claude Van Damme Horror Movie

The film is written and directed by David Charhon, who has previously written for other French comedies likeSolomon’s SecretandOn the other side of the tracks. While the Muscles de Bruxelles are the main attraction ofThe last mercenary, the film is really more of an ensemble story. All of the actors below have a lot going on, from action scenes to gags.

Jean-Claude Van Damme as Richard Brumre

The last mercenary Jean-Claude Van Damme

Richard Brumre, nicknamed “The Mist”, is a legendary secret agent who participated in the mysterious Operation Cup and Ball when he was much younger. The character plays on the actor’s status as an icon of action and martial arts films, with in particular a reference to the famous film by Jean-Claude Van DammeKickboxer dance scene.The last mercenaryshows a more comedic and conscious side to Van Damme, now 60, but he can still do the splits.

Samir Decazza as Archibald Al Mahmoud

Archibald or, as he prefers, Archie, is Brumre’s son with Tatane. As a price for not talking about the covert operation, his mother demanded that Archie receive a monthly stipend and legal immunity from the French government, a privilege he enjoys until he is accused of arms trafficking. and drugs. Decazza is an almost unknown French actor, withThe last mercenarybeing a potential escape role. He also played a young Lionel Richie in the French television seriesValid.

Alban Ivanovas Alexander

Alexander is one of the funniest roles in the film, as a clumsy bureaucrat who takes over when he suspends Archie’s immunity. He tries to find Brumre but ends up joining his camp, which makes him a partner of Van Damme very different from that of Scott Adkins. Alexander is played by Alban Ivanov, a French comedian who has appeared in films like A very bad friendandIt’s life.

RELATED: Friends: The Real Story Behind Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Cameo

Assa Sylla as Delilah

Dalila is a friend of Archibald’s who is involved in drug trafficking and ends up joining Brumre’s team. She shows herself more than capable of getting by in a fight. Sylla has already played in Céline Sciamma’s filmYouthand has appeared in various French projects since then.

Eric Judor as Paul Lesueur

Paul Leseur is one of the main villains in the film. He is a superior in the Foreign Ministry and, although officially a subordinate of Alexander, is responsible for the plot to sell the “Big Mac” weapon. Lesueur is a veteran comedic actor whose on-screen credits include the role of Genie in a French remake ofAladdin.

Miou-Miou as Margeurite

Margeurite is a French Secret Service veteran who participated in Operation Cup and Ball in the 1990s. She initially appears as a benevolent figure but may have a darker agenda. Miou-Miou is one of the most renowned French actresses, having been nominated ten times for the César and having worked for directors like Michel Gondry and Louis Malle.

The last mercenarySupporting actors and characters

Djimo as Momo Momo is a friend of Archibald and Delilah who ends up being the last member of Brumre’s team. Djimo is a comedian who has recently started appearing in films such asMeet the Malawasand the next oneThe villains.

RELATED: Bloodsport 2: Why Daniel Bernhardt Replaced Jean-Claude Van Damme

Michel Cremades in the role of Fernand – Archibald’s adoptive father figure and superintendent of his building, Fernand is later revealed to be a retired secret agent. Franco-Algerian actor, Cremandes has already played inMi’kmaqandAsterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, the latter based on a classic French comic in the style ofTintin.

Patrick Timsit as Commander Jouard– Jouard is a senior government official who is the envy of Alexander. Patrick Timsit is a seasoned comedian and writer who has been nominated for four Caesar Awards.

Valerie Kaprisky as Minister of Civil Affairs– Sivardiere is a government minister who is called upon to deal with the lifting of Archibald’s immunity. Kaprisky is another actress with decades of experience, best known for her appearances in French films likeMovements of Desireandspecial correspondents.

NEXT: Why Jean-Claude Van Damme Would Be Perfect For Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage

