House of Gucci trailer sees Lady Gaga pushing the boundaries of the fashion brand





Lady Gaga is back on the big screen. Almost three years after taking audiences by storm in “A Star is Born”, Gaga found her second leading role in MGM “House of Gucci”. The first trailer for the film was released Thursday night and features the “911” singer as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was a grandson of fashion mogul Guccio Gucci. “It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive,” said well-dressed Gagas Reggiani with a strong Italian accent in the trailer. “Synonymous with value, power of style.” HOUSE OF GUCCI STAR JARED LETO IS UNKNOWABLE IN THE FIRST POSTER OF THE FILM: WHAT A TRANSFORMATION ‘ She adds, “But that name was also a curse.” Reggianis made history when she ordered the murder of her husband, played by Adam Driver. The trailer saw Al Pacinos Aldo Gucci, son of Guccio and uncle of Maurizio, tear up Jared Letos Paulo Gucci for not dressing “the role” as a member of the famous family. “It’s chic,” replies an unrecognizable Leto. “Gucci needs new blood,” Reggiani said of a montage of clips showcasing Gucci’s luxurious lifestyle. “It’s time to take out the trash.” LADY GAGA, ADAM DRIVER SEEM ALMOST UNKNOWABLE IN NEXT FILM PICTURE “It’s my family,” retorts Maurizio. “Me too,” retorts his wife. In another brief shot, Paulo calls Reggiani a “real firecracker” in conversation with Maurizio, who agrees that “he’s a handful.” While fans don’t see the infamous murder happening, a photo of a hitman peering into his target hints that the film will see Maurizio dead. “I don’t see myself as a particularly ethical person,” Reggiani admits, stirring a hot drink in a snowy place. “But I am fair.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The trailer ends with Reggiani swearing to “Father, Son and House of Gucci” that she can keep it a secret by imitating the sign of the cross. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Directed by Ridley Scott, “House of Gucci” is set to be an Oscar favorite early next year. The film, which also features guest appearances by Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, hits theaters on November 24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/house-of-gucci-trailer-lady-gaga-push-fashion-brand-limits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos