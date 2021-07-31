Shane Warne says Hollywood movie about his life still in the works

Shane Warne provided an update on a film based on his life. Photo / News Corp Australia

Shane Warne spoke about plans for a Hollywood movie based on his life.

In 2019, the Herald Sun reported that the cricket legend was flying to LA to discuss a potential film about his Indian Premier League triumph with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

“A guy wrote a script about it, this company wants to shoot it, so it’s basically a Hollywood movie shot for India,” Warnie said at the time. “And they’re based on my story of how we brought the Royals together in 2008 and they’ve got it ‘Hollywood’. It’s all kinds of sex and drugs and rock and roll stuff.”

So what’s the latest on the movie?

Speaking to news.com.au this week to promote her latest commercial for Advanced Hair Studio, the sports superstar said “she has been suspended” due to the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be manufactured.

“Hopefully by the end of the year or early next year we pick it up and see what happens,” he told news.com.au.

As to who he’d like to play him on the big screen, Warnie said, “You might as well pick some of the best people, right? We’re talking about DiCaprio, Hemsworth, Brad Pitt.”

While the film may be on hold, another project based on Warnie’s life has been made and is slated for release soon.

“I can’t say too much,” he told news.com.au. “Let’s just say there’s a documentary about my life coming out soon.”

It is not yet known on which streaming service the doco will be published.

Related Articles

Shane and Jackson Warne with Ed Sheeran. Photos / Instagram

Warnie revealed on Fox Cricket last year that the doco is moving forward, saying, “I signed up with a company to follow me, we’re going to do interviews on everything. Nothing is off limits. go in depth on it all.

“They want to experience what I am as a dad at home, poker in [Las] Vegas, commented here in Australia and England, they want to go to India during the IPL and watch me coach the team and generally follow me everywhere. “

He continued, “I hope the reason for this is that I hope I can inspire people. I hope I can help people understand me better as a person, not the person they have always seen on the web. cricket ground.

“If they like me, great. If they don’t like it, that’s okay. I’m just doing it for myself and it’s something my kids and grandkids can, hopefully. the, say, “Hey, that was my dad, that’s what he did. ‘”

No more reality TV for Shane Warne?

A potential movie is in the works and a doco is on the way, but does Warnie want to be on another reality show as well?

Last year her son Jackson was one of SAS Australia’s famous recruits. When asked if he would be willing to appear on the brutal reality show as well, Warnie told news.com.au, “Looking at Jackson and talking to him about it, he said, ‘Daddy, you can’t do it. “I’m not sure I couldn’t do it, but no I think I’ll just steer clear of it. I did my only reality show that was the jungle. [I’m a Celeb] and it was good but quite difficult. I don’t think I would do more. “

Advanced hair studio

Warnie was speaking to news.com.au to promote his 16-year partnership with Advanced Hair Studio.

He said recent lockdowns in Australia may have contributed to some people’s hair problems and encouraged them to seek help.

“Hair loss can be caused by stress and many other factors,” he told news.com.au. “If this affects you, take a look at Advanced Hair Studio. We now offer a 100% guarantee to treat your hair loss problems and we also offer virtual consultations.”