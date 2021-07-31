Entertainment
Shane Warne confirms his upcoming Bollywood biopic has been put on hold due to pandemic
Shane Warne’s highly anticipated Bollywood biopic has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hopefully by the end of the year or early next year take it back and see what happens,” he told news.com.au.
The 51-year-old also said he relies on some of Hollywood’s biggest actors to portray him, like Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio.
Warnie had previously explained to the publication that the biopic was made in the “Hollywood style”, but for the Indian market.
“A guy wrote a script about it, this company wants to shoot it, so it’s basically a Hollywood movie shot for India,” he explained in 2019.
“And they’re based on my story of how we brought the Royals together in 2008 and they ‘hollywood’ it. It’s all kinds of sex and drugs and rock and roll stuff. ‘
Outside of movies, Shane has a long-standing partnership with Advanced Hair Studio.
Last month, the retired cricketer was back at work with the leading fall prevention clinic, filming an advertisement for the brand.
The 51-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip of himself on set.
Back to business!
The Spin King looked confident on camera as he enjoyed the benefits of Advanced Hair Studio’s treatments for hair loss in men.
He donned a casual ensemble for the publicity, opting for a navy bomber jacket over a white shirt and matching pants.
Shane’s commercial shoot comes after he spoke last year about his impact on fighting the stigma surrounding hair transplants.
On screen:
“I think I helped, so it’s cool to do that rather than that stigma of being known as the guy who got his hair done,” he said. Confidential.
“It’s not like in the ’60s, when people stuck to the nerve and people took the micky because they could tell.
“It’s not like that anymore.
"I helped make it cool!"
Shane, a longtime Ambassador for Advanced Hair Studio, said he used to be very embarrassed about his thinning hair.
“I would go out and keep putting my hand in it or touching it or wearing a hat because I didn’t like it,” he said.
Shane retired from cricket in 2007 and is now a commentator for the sport.
He is also the father of three, daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 19, and son Jackson, 21, whom he shares with his ex-wife Simone Callahan.
Fatherhood:
