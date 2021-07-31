Joaquin Phoenix presses Florida Park to transfer bears to wildlife sanctuary – The Hollywood Reporter

The Bearadise Ranch Florida website describes the facility as home to the “famous Welde family bears.” Founded in 1926, the ranch aims to “educate and raise awareness of the preservation and conservation of habitat for all bear species,” while providing its 13 bears with employment in film and film projects. television and for traveling fairs and festivals during which they do tours and shows.

Two of the bears that live on the Myakka City property are Bruno and Bambi, a couple who, according to Bearaside’s Facebook page, were used to inspire the animated characters from Disney’s 2003 Brother Bear. The film directed by Aaron Blaise and Robert Walker follows an Inuit hunter who magically transforms into a bear as punishment after killing one.

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, who voiced the main character of Kenai, is now campaigning for Bruno and Bambi to be transferred out of the facility and to “an accredited sanctuary”. Phoenix – a passionate vegan and animal activist who used his star power to save cows from slaughter and to get Hollywood to move away from meat-filled menus at awards shows – specifically called out the tours and conditions fair.

“These bears deserve better than a life on the road, where they’re deprived of all that is natural and important to them, and if you put yourself in their shoes I’m sure you’ll see it, too,” Phoenix writes in the letter, addressed to Bearaside Ranch owner Monica Welde and obtained by Hollywood journalist. “You know first-hand that bears are curious and complex animals that enjoy climbing, digging, foraging and playing. Their keen sense of smell and plate-sized paws have evolved so they can search for mates and food over great distances, but these carefully honed traits are wasted on the county fair circuit. , where they are relegated to carrying cages when they are not. shooting hoops over their heads and carrying basketballs in front of crowds of strangers.

THR has contacted Bearadise Ranch for comment on the letter from Phoenix and will update with a response as soon as it becomes available.

According to the ranch’s website, bears are available for weddings, “party favors,” and company picnics, in addition to working in movies, TV shows, and commercials. It has not been free from controversy, however. Earlier this year, Welde was cited by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for “violating state wildlife laws” for allegedly allowing a local television crew to feed a bear without protective barriers.

A full copy of Phoenix’s letter is below.

Dear Monique,

I just learned that two of the bears used in your traveling show, Bambi and Bruno, served as models for Disney’s Brother Bear. I voiced the film’s main character, Kenai, who as a lesson in empathy is magically transformed so that he can see the world through the bears’ eyes, and now I ask you to see through their eyes too. These bears deserve better than a life on the road, where they are deprived of all that is natural and important to them, and if you put yourself in their shoes I’m sure you will see it, too.

You know firsthand that bears are curious and complex animals that enjoy climbing, digging, foraging, and playing. Their keen sense of smell and plate-sized paws have evolved so they can search for mates and food over great distances, but these carefully honed traits are wasted on the county fair circuit. , where they are relegated to carrying cages when they are not. shooting hoops over their heads and carrying basketballs in front of crowds of strangers.

Bambi and Bruno will never experience life in the wild. They’ll never be able to sniff out salmon trails or cross mountains, but that doesn’t mean their lives can’t get better. Could you please stop the tricks and the travels and give all the bears in your establishment a chance to live like bears? If you want to do what’s really the best thing for them, let me help you make the arrangements to transfer them to an accredited sanctuary.

Truly,

Joaquin phoenix