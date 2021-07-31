Entertainment
Joaquin Phoenix presses Florida Park to transfer bears to wildlife sanctuary – The Hollywood Reporter
The Bearadise Ranch Florida website describes the facility as home to the “famous Welde family bears.” Founded in 1926, the ranch aims to “educate and raise awareness of the preservation and conservation of habitat for all bear species,” while providing its 13 bears with employment in film and film projects. television and for traveling fairs and festivals during which they do tours and shows.
Two of the bears that live on the Myakka City property are Bruno and Bambi, a couple who, according to Bearaside’s Facebook page, were used to inspire the animated characters from Disney’s 2003 Brother Bear. The film directed by Aaron Blaise and Robert Walker follows an Inuit hunter who magically transforms into a bear as punishment after killing one.
Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, who voiced the main character of Kenai, is now campaigning for Bruno and Bambi to be transferred out of the facility and to “an accredited sanctuary”. Phoenix – a passionate vegan and animal activist who used his star power to save cows from slaughter and to get Hollywood to move away from meat-filled menus at awards shows – specifically called out the tours and conditions fair.
“These bears deserve better than a life on the road, where they’re deprived of all that is natural and important to them, and if you put yourself in their shoes I’m sure you’ll see it, too,” Phoenix writes in the letter, addressed to Bearaside Ranch owner Monica Welde and obtained by Hollywood journalist. “You know first-hand that bears are curious and complex animals that enjoy climbing, digging, foraging and playing. Their keen sense of smell and plate-sized paws have evolved so they can search for mates and food over great distances, but these carefully honed traits are wasted on the county fair circuit. , where they are relegated to carrying cages when they are not. shooting hoops over their heads and carrying basketballs in front of crowds of strangers.
THR has contacted Bearadise Ranch for comment on the letter from Phoenix and will update with a response as soon as it becomes available.
According to the ranch’s website, bears are available for weddings, “party favors,” and company picnics, in addition to working in movies, TV shows, and commercials. It has not been free from controversy, however. Earlier this year, Welde was cited by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for “violating state wildlife laws” for allegedly allowing a local television crew to feed a bear without protective barriers.
A full copy of Phoenix’s letter is below.
Dear Monique,
I just learned that two of the bears used in your traveling show, Bambi and Bruno, served as models for Disney’s Brother Bear. I voiced the film’s main character, Kenai, who as a lesson in empathy is magically transformed so that he can see the world through the bears’ eyes, and now I ask you to see through their eyes too. These bears deserve better than a life on the road, where they are deprived of all that is natural and important to them, and if you put yourself in their shoes I’m sure you will see it, too.
You know firsthand that bears are curious and complex animals that enjoy climbing, digging, foraging, and playing. Their keen sense of smell and plate-sized paws have evolved so they can search for mates and food over great distances, but these carefully honed traits are wasted on the county fair circuit. , where they are relegated to carrying cages when they are not. shooting hoops over their heads and carrying basketballs in front of crowds of strangers.
Bambi and Bruno will never experience life in the wild. They’ll never be able to sniff out salmon trails or cross mountains, but that doesn’t mean their lives can’t get better. Could you please stop the tricks and the travels and give all the bears in your establishment a chance to live like bears? If you want to do what’s really the best thing for them, let me help you make the arrangements to transfer them to an accredited sanctuary.
Truly,
Joaquin phoenix
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/joaquin-phoenix-brother-bear-animal-sanctuary-1234990980/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]