This woman’s loudmouth set a world record





It’s quite a maw-vel. A Connecticut woman whose grand opening has won her over a million TikTok followers has now set the Guinness World Record for having the biggest mouth of any woman in the world. “I never thought it would be possible to be so famous with my mouth, but it’s amazing. It’s really, really cool,” Samantha Ramsdell, 31. says Guinness of his world record meatball eater, which was confirmed at his dentist’s office in South Norwalk. Using digital calipers, Dr Elke Cheung determined that Ramsdell’s mammoth mouth measured a stunning 2.56 inches from upper lip to lower lip, beating out every other kissing woman on Earth. It marks the culmination of a mad rush for the medical sales rep, who originally created a TikTok account in 2019 to show off her performance skills only to have onlookers marvel at her oversized smackers. A TikTok star with 1.7 million followers landed a Guinness World Record for having the biggest female mouth. Samantha Ramsdell, 31, from Connecticut, USA has gone viral multiple times thanks to her unique look with her mouth opening an incredible 2.56 inches. Guinness World Records I started to gain popularity because of the lockdown, I was doing a lot of funny face videos, comedy sketches and sung parodies, ”the music lover told Jam Press of her lipstick. But any video involving my mouth and the faces I can make has always gone viral. “ When it started, Ramsdell’s handful had around 300,000 subscribers. Today, he has around 1.7 million thanks to the mouthful videos of the girl, many of which show her consuming various foods from sandwiches To marshmallows using his giant jaws. In fact, Guinness recently revealed that she can wrap a whole green apple, bite into four stacked cheeseburgers, and even hold a large order of fries. Samantha Ramsdell is recognized by Guinness for her unmatched demeanor. Guinness world record More recent clips also show Ramsdell compare pouts with Isaac Johnson, who owns the male version of his Guinness Record. Despite her meteoric rise, the influencer admits that the fascination with her gigantic mandibles was initially frustrating. I was more offended when people called me a one-trick pony about my mouth, lamented Ramsdell, who wanted to be known for her singing and comedy videos. Not to mention that as she grew up, the poor girl was often teased by other children, who called her big bass mouth and other hurtful names, Guinness reported. However, the lip-fluencer said he has since kissed his gargantuan gabber, claiming my mouth only has five times the number of views! In fact, it was apparently the legions of mouth-smacked followers of the TikTok star that convinced her to pursue the Guinness World Record in the first place. Like Dumbo’s oversized ears, Ramsdell said it was “good” that an old point of insecurity was now celebrated. Ramsdell’s large opening measures 2.56 inches from top to bottom. @ samramsdell5 / Jam press “To be able to get a record for something that I was really not sure about myself, something that I wanted to keep so small, that’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest and best things. about me, ”exclaimed the social media sensation. In light of his incredible achievement, Ramsdell also encouraged anyone with a “large body part or something truly unique to aim for the Guinness World Records title.” Take pride in it and make it your greatest asset. It’s your super power, ”she continued. “This is what makes you special and different from everyone else. Growing up, Ramsdell was reportedly bullied by other children, who called him “big mouthed”. @ samramsdell5 / Jam press

