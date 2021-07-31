Yolo County Summerfest gives residents relief from pandemic boredom – Daily Democrat





The Yolo County Summerfest offers visitors rides, games, food and alcohol. Parking will cost $ 5, but admission to the Yolo County Fairgrounds located at 1250 Gum Ave. in Woodland is free. This is not the fair, the fair could not take place this year due to COVID, said event coordinator Harry Mason. They were kind enough to let us organize this event there so there is something for the good people of Woodland to do in the summer. Mason said the fair had food stalls, a small community stage with local entertainment, and entry was free. Participants only need to pay for food or tickets for the rides. It’s a festival, not a fair, says Mason. There are pony rides, a monster truck, a variety of food and entertainment. Mason said they sanitized the rides between each session and asked customers to be patient while standing in line. He also noted that there will be free COVID-19 vaccines offered during the event by UC Davis and Yolo Health. I believe we give out free transport tickets if you get your chance during your stay, he added. Vendor Bert Ruiz sells a variety of Native American items such as dream catchers, clothing, and bags at his Spirit Lost Arts booth. I have lots of dream catchers, he said. Come and find out so that it can help you make your dreams come true. Luis Perez is another vendor whose stand is displayed right next to Ruizs. He sells items handmade by his family in Guatemala, such as handbags, clothes, rosaries and napkins. If you can’t find what you love here, come visit our store in Old Sacramento where we have items and clothing for all ages. Perez owns a business in the old town, El Maya, where he offers a larger selection of items similar to those on display at his stand. Jose and Angelica Rojas, owners of Paradise of Fun, host two games at the festival, including Walk on Water Balls, the only water-themed game offered at the festival. Were here to have fun and make the kids feel like they were in Heaven, said Jose. We were locked up last year and it’s a good opportunity for people to go out and have fun. The event, which opened Thursday, will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. until August 8, but will be closed for one day on Monday August 2. Tickets and wristbands are available for purchase on site and online at midwayoffun.com/events/92.

