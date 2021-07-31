23 child stars who have stopped playing

Being a child star is difficult. Young actors and actresses exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often crack or have difficulty securing roles as adults.

It is rare, but far from unheard of, that people who act in childhood stay in front of the camera as adults.

Here are 25 child actors who stepped out of the game to live a (mostly) quieter life.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins were known in the 1990s, having starred in a series of high profile children’s films and television shows.

The pair made their breakthrough in the industry on Full house. Due to child labor laws, they took turns playing the same role on the ABC sitcom. These days they have stopped acting and are involved in the fashion industry.

Shirley temple

From “The Good Ship Lollipop” to international diplomacy, Shirley Temple’s career has gone in a direction no one could have predicted.

Temple stopped acting when she became an adult, having been the biggest box office draw in the United States throughout the 1930s.

She became active in politics at the highest level, as the US Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia. His autobiography, Star Child, was released in 1988. Temple died in 2014.

Angus T. Jones

The “half” in Two and a half men became disillusioned to act around the same time as a religious conversion in 2012, after which Jones said he no longer wanted to appear on the show.

As of 2021, he is keeping a low profile, although some reports indicate that he is ready to return on camera, if the right role presents itself.

Eva amurri

Eva Amurri, daughter of actress Susan Surandon and director Franco Amurri, had a successful acting career that began when she was just 7 years old, with a role in the film. Bob roberts, with Tim Robbins. She went on to land roles on TV shows like Californication, New girl, and The Mindy project.

In 2019, Amuri announced that she was stepping down from acting, much to her fans’ surprise. She now runs a lifestyle blog.

Jamie waylett

The six-star Harry potter films, Jamie Waylett was sentenced to two years in prison for participating in the 2011 riots in England.

Waylett, who played Hogwarts student Vincent Crabbe in the film version of JK Rowling’s books, hasn’t played since. Little is known about his life in 2021.

Danny Lloyd

Ah, Danny Torrace. The brilliant was by far the biggest role in Danny Lloyd’s career; He appeared in a few small movies after touring the Overlook Hotel on his tricycle, but decided to retire from the big screen when he was only 10 years old.

Lloyd now works as an associate professor of biology at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

After a 38-year hiatus in his acting resume, Lloyd made an appearance in 2019 as a spectator at a baseball game in the sequel to The Shining. Doctor Sleep.

Jeff cohen

Piece of The Goonies became a lawyer in real life. Jeff Cohen quit acting when he entered adulthood, opting instead for a JD degree from UCLA Law School in 2000.

In 2002, he founded the law firm Cohen & Gardner.

Pierre Ostrum

Playing Charlie in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (his only film role to date), Peter Ostrum became interested in animals on set.

This prompted him to leave Hollywood at a young age to become a veterinarian. Now 63, he lives in New York with his family.

Jason zimbler

Anyone who has seen Ferguson appear on a computer screen in Clarissa explains everything may be interested to know that he is still involved with computers.

Jason Zimbler now works as a software developer, after years and years of irritating his fictional sister.

Jennette mccurdy

One of the many Nickelodeon child stars who stepped away from the camera, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy is currently focusing on her singing career, as well as her podcast, Empty inside.

Leanna creel

Leanna Creel was drafted into the halls of Bayside as Tori, a girl wearing a leather jacket who temporarily replaced Jessie and Kelly, played by Tiffani Amber Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley.

Like many in the short term Saved by the Bell characters, Tori simply vanished and was never mentioned again.

Creel hasn’t played for over 20 years. Today, she runs Creel Studio, a successful production company specializing in travel and lifestyle content.

Ariana Richards

Audiences will never forget the scene involving a raptor and a kitchen towards the end of Steven Spielberg jurassic park, who saw a young Ariana Richards play the role of Lex, fleeing prehistoric beasts. She is now a painter.

Kay panabaker

As a child, Panabaker worked on a number of Disney projects, including Monsters Inc, although her most famous role is perhaps Nikki in the drama series Summer country.

She studied zoology at UCLA and, as of 2016, worked at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Lisa Jakub

The eldest of Mrs. Doubtfire (Robin Williams) ‘s three children in the 1993 comedy. Jakub has had roles in other major films including Independence Day, although she left comedy in 2000.

She is now a yoga teacher and has written two books, You look like this girl: child actor stops pretending and finally grows up, and Not Just Me: Anxiety, Depression, and Learning to Kiss Your Strange.

Ross malinger

Ross Malinger started early in Hollywood. He appeared alongside Tom Hanks in Insomnia in Seattle, and Kirstie Alley in the Disney movie Toothless.

Now an adult, he took on his last role in 2006 and currently runs a car dealership in Los Angeles.

Liesel Matthews

Philanthropist Liesel Pritzker Simmons was once known as Liesel Matthews, playing Sara Crewe in The little Princess and the president’s daughter in Air Force One.

She founded Young Ambassadors for Opportunity, which seeks to end global poverty. Matthews is also involved with the Blue Haven Initiative and IDP Foundation, Inc.

Carrie Henn

Carrie Henn played Newt in the iconic second Extraterrestrial film, and even won a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Young Actor / Actress in doing so.

She left the industry soon after to lead a normal life. Now she is a teacher.

Jake lloyd

Although he sometimes made appearances at comic book conventions before he quit acting, Jake Lloyd didn’t play any major roles after playing Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.

He has struggled with mental health in recent years and now lives in a residence near his family.

Phoebe Cates

Gremlins star Phoebe Cates chose to quit the movies over a decade ago, opening a boutique in New York instead.

If you buy something in the store, don’t expose it to bright light, get it wet, or especially feed it after midnight.

Barret Olivier

It can’t be easy to follow a movie like The never-ending story, which tells the story of a young boy who finds a magical book about a young warrior going on an adventure.

Barret Oliver now makes his own books instead, having become a printer and photographer. His work has been exhibited in galleries around the world.

Troy slaten

Troy Slaten had many roles in film and television as a child, even appearing in episodes of Different shots and Roseanne. He then became a lawyer, as well as a media expert.

Brian bonsall

After playing Andy Keaton in Family Ties, as well as Patrick Swayze’s son in the 1993 film Father Hood, Brian Bonsall quit acting to become a musician and found the group Late Bloomers.

He currently performs with the punk rock band Sunset Silhouette.