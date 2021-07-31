Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam producer addresses Henry Cavill’s Superman fight rumors





Will Dwayne Johnson cast with Henry Cavill in a live Black Adam vs. Superman showdown? Black adam Seven Bucks Productions producer Hiram Garcia knows fans are clamoring for the costumed shock being teased by Johnson, which promises that the “hierarchy of power” in the DC Extended Universe is about to change. Featuring the same ancient magic that strengthens Shazam (Zachary Levi), the black-costumed anti-hero will pose a real threat to the Man of Steel if or when Cavill’s superhero returns to the DCEU – potentially in a new Superman a movie or a Black adam 2. “Hard to say, but I know it would be amazing if that ever happened,” Garcia said. Collider when asked about an on-screen fight between Johnson’s Black Adam and Cavill’s Superman. “We sure know the fans want it! All I can say is we always listen to the fans and do what we can!” Cavill, who is portrayed by Johnson’s production partner Dany Garcia, hinted at a Black Adam vs. Superman showdown when he said MTV News in 2018: “There is certainly some kind of work in this direction. There’s a lot going on in the universe right now with that. “ “I’m pretty sure it will be a Shazam / Black Adam thing first, ”Cavill continued, referring to a talked about cross between the two franchises produced by Johnson. ” Yes [Black Adam vs. Superman] happens, it would make sense that way. But you never know, maybe there will be a Superman movie and Shazam will come and help. It’s kind of stealing the show, which isn’t cool. “ Johnson appeared to hint that a crossover with Cavill’s Superman could be in the works when unveiling a first look at Black adam during last year’s DC FanDome virtual event, where Johnson challenged fellow Justice Leagues like Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). “I always thought it would be cool to hang out with Superman. It would be cool,” Johnson said. “I mean, we’re kinda similar in terms of powers, strengths, speeds.” Johnson added, “In the end, you never know. Black Adam and Superman might become friends. Or they won’t.” Cavill’s appearances on Superman include Steel man, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and the recently released director’s cut Zack Snyder Justice League. It’s unclear when or where Cavill might appear next in the shared DC Extended Universe. With Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan, Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black adam opens in theaters on July 29, 2022.

