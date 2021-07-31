John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Sell Beverly Hills Home for $ 16.8 Million





The 8,520 square foot home was built in 1966 and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo / Douglas Elliman

Listing agent Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills, says the sale is a record price for … [+] The area.

Listing agent Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills, said a private equity executive bought the house. Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer, who wishes to remain anonymous. Peck says Teigen and Legend bought the house from a group of investors for $ 14.1 million in 2016 and made some significant updates, installing a state-of-the-art kitchen for Teigen, 35, cookbook author. The chef’s kitchen has oak cabinetry and served as the setting for Teigens’ videos for his cooking site, Cravings. Legend, who is a judge for The Voice on NBC, won his 12th Grammy in March for Bigger Love, his seventh studio album. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The ultra-modern contemporary was sold by Rihanna for $ 7.65 million in 2014. The Legends bought the … [+] home of an investment group in 2016.

The couple listed the house for $ 23.95 million in August 2020. In May, Teigen and Legend slashed the price to $ 17.7 million. We got an offer less than a week after the announcement, but it fell through. Once it went into receivership, people thought it was sold. He just lost his momentum, Peck said. Legend, who is a judge for The Voice on NBC, won his 12th Grammy Award in March for “Bigger … [+] Love “, his seventh studio album.

Peck says they lowered the price because they were motivated. They just wanted to sell the house, but it’s still a record price for the neighborhood, he adds. Teigen and Legend, 42, left home in August. Peck says the couple moved into an 11,000 square foot home in Beverly Hills that he helped them buy for $ 17.5 million last year. The chef’s kitchen has oak cabinetry and served as the setting for Teigens’ videos for his cooking … [+] site, Envies.

Why the move? They needed more rooms. They have a lot of people living with them. Chrissys’ mother lives with them. They have a large family, says Peck. The modern house has a saltwater swimming pool, hot tub and a pergola surrounded by vines. The residence has a soundproofed home cinema, a gym and a beauty salon. The master suite has a superb bathroom. And each of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom. No house owned by Legend would be complete without music, and this mansion has a piano in the hallway. With floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning canyon views, the cool and warm tones showcase the couples love for contemporary and modern style. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a breathtaking view of the canyon, the cold and warm tones highlight the … [+] couples love the contemporary and modern style.

Listing agent Marshall Peck says stepping into the master suite closet is like stepping into Chanel.

Honestly, I think this is the nicest house in Beverly Hills. The floors are in limed oak. The walls are hand-rolled terracotta. It has teak ceilings and onyx sinks. It is spectacular. It has a Teuco marble bathtub imported from Italy. The living room ceilings are 33 feet high, which is almost unheard of, and stepping into the main closet is like stepping into Chanel. It’s completely private with a breathtaking view. It’s a beautiful house with a major wow factor, says Peck, who has been selling real estate for 12 years. The house was built in 1966 and sold by Rihanna for $ 7.65 million in 2014. Legend and Teigen could not be reached for comment. The couple listed the house for $ 23.95 million in August 2020. In May, Teigen and Legend downsized the … [+] priced at $ 17.7 million.

The living room ceilings are 33 feet high.

Peck says the couple moved to an 11,000 square foot house in Beverly Hills that he helped them buy for $ 17.5 … [+] million last year.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo / Douglas Elliman



