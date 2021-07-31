Entertainment
Lego Mandalorian Forge, Blitzway Voltron and more
Welcome back to Toy aisle, io9’s regular roundup of the coolest toys we’ve seen on the internet this week. We have Lego going back to The Mandalorian, the old favorites go back to ghost hunters, some very cute Uno cards, and Hasbro taking another chance at the DIY lightsaber toy. Check it out!
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Mandalorian forge of the gunsmiths
As thrilled as we are to see The Mandalorian being derivative in other series, we happily married Boba Fett’s book for a series featuring the gunsmith who doesn’t just do a little rough beskar work, but Stormtroopers as well. The new set won’t officially be available until September 1, but you can pre-order it today for $ 30, which will be hard to resist if you try to collect as many Mandalorian figures as possible. the 258-piece set Not only does it include a flaming forge and all the tools one would need to craft beskar armor, but the armourer herself, as well as a version of Din Djarin with a jetpack, and the heavily armored Paz Vizsla.
Hasbro Ghostbusters: the afterlife Ghostbusters plasma series figures
With the recent trailer that sparks more excitement for the sequel, Hasbro has finally released the floodgates of Ghostbusters: the afterlife toys. We revealed a few earlier this week, but not the new six-inch Ghostbuster Plasma series figures which will have lifelike face sculptures, lots of joints, detailed accessories, and excellent paint jobs. The lineup will include six minifigures, including new additions: Trevor, Podcast and Lucky, as well as three returning favorites: Winston, Peter and Ray. Available later this fall as the films approach release, the $ 25 figures also each come with a Build-A-Ghost piece that can be assembled into a Sentinel terror dog.
Hasbro Star wars Lightsaber Forge
Like iconic like lightsabers wielded by Luke and Obi-Wan, a big part of becoming a Jedi (or a Sith) is creating your own custom lightsaber. Hasbro has released plenty of DIY lightsaber kits already, but its new Lightsaber Forge line, coming this fall, includes several custom lightsaber designs that are all sold as individual weapons, but feature parts and blades that can be mixed and matched. Their price ranges from $ 15 for an entry-level lightsaber, to $ 20 for the Dark Saber from The Mandalorian, at $ 40 for the Darth Mauls double-ended lightsaber, and each includes a light blade powered by AA batteries instead of kyber crystals.
Good Smile Company Figma Type R Final 2 R-13A Cerberus and RX-10 albatross replicas
Unlike iconic movie starships like the Millennium Falcon As we’ve seen inside and out, it’s hard to get excited about a pair of small ships from a space shoot-em-up video game that appear relatively small on screen. At least that’s what we thought before we laid our eyes on these four inch replicas of the Cerberus R-13A and Albatros RX-10 ships of Type R Final 2. Both are packed with fantastic details and include power-up weapon displays and accessories, making the $ 120 price tag for the pair of them sting even more. You have at least until 2022 to make your irresponsible decision to pre-order the set.
5Pro Studio x Blitzway Carbotix Voltron Series
We don’t need the temptation of another transformative Voltron figure, but the next one will be very hard to resist. 5Pro Studio x Blitzway Carbotix Voltron Series given the incredible level of articulation the minifigure is capable of, while disassembling and transforming into five also posable robotic lions. Think you can resist? Each lion also includes battery-powered glowing LED eyes, tiny pilots in the cockpits, mounts to display each lion in flight, and a host of accessories for the fully assembled Voltron, including a sword, shield, spear and even interchangeable facial expressions. . Pricing and availability have yet to be revealed, which is probably a good thing for you to be able to drool over photos and pretend this one is within your budget.
Mattel UNO Artist Series: Shapard Fairey Partnership
Probably best known for his iconic poster of President Barack Obama HOPE, Shepard Fairey is a street artist and graphic designer who is also responsible for those OBEY stickers that you see glued to the streetlights with an imposing silhouette of the face of Andre the Giants. To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UNO Card Game, Mattel has teamed up with Fairey for another Special Edition of the Artists Series featuring artist-personalized illustrated designs on both sides of the cards, while some of the cards may be arranged to create even larger rooms. Shepard Fairey x UNO decks are available now at Creations.Mattel.com for $ 20.
