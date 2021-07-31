Entertainment
Savoring summer gatherings again | News, Sports, Jobs
Look around you. Summer is here, and unlike 2020, we can once again fully enjoy the season with our loved ones.
Among the many perks of living in the Tri-Lakes are going out to shops, restaurants and events, and meeting people you know by chance. It’s something many of us took for granted in the past, but now that we’ve got it back, we’re thankful.
The summer events are in full swing. The calendar is filled with weekly events, concerts and special events that make our region so special.
We must remember that our art and entertainment venues have been closed for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is more important than ever to support them.
We remember a quote from the 1989 film “Circle of Missing Poets.”
“Medicine, law, commerce, engineering, these are noble activities and necessary to maintain life” says one of the main characters, John Keating, played by the late actor Robin Williams. “But the poetry, the beauty, the romance, the love… that’s what we stay alive for.”
We are incredibly fortunate to have such incredible places in this region that attract world-renowned artists, dancers, musicians, writers, and academics to the region. Art, music, writing – these are the things that enrich our lives. We need them. We need our premises.
Support the arts and entertainment by showing up. Pay the entrance fee, register to become a member.
Some of these music events just need you in person, like Waterhole’s free Party on the Patio series every Thursday at 7 p.m. There is Saranac Lake’s free concert series, Music on the Green. The next show will take place on Wednesday, with the Paul Asbell Quintet. There’s also the free Summer Sunset series from Tupper Arts. The next show will be on Monday, with a radio play by Shakespeare. Lake Placid features both the Songs at Mirror Lake series – 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Mid’s Park – and the free Lake Placid Sinfonietta community series on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the North Elba Show Grounds. There are also local organizations that offer free shows in the towns of Jay, Wilmington and Keene.
Others cost money. Well Named. The Pendragon Theater in Saranac Lake is back with in-person performances. Check their schedule at www.pendragontheater.org. The Sinfonietta is hosting a symphony series at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on Sunday evenings. Learn more at lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
On Monday, the LPCA launches its very first Open Sky Arts Festival in style: the first show will feature Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Thile. The concert takes place at the North Elba Show Grounds. You can either purchase a ticket for this show on its own or purchase a festival pass which will give you access to the rest of LPCA’s programming, including concerts by soul artist Judith Hill, country singer Miko Marks, singer Grammy nominated Joan Osborne, North Bluegrass country legends the Gibson Brothers and many more. The festival program also includes dance performances, children’s events, a musical, a film screening and even a comedic water balloon fight. It’s an impressive lineup.
Of course, in addition to all the local concerts, there are games to see. The Tupper Lake Riverpigs and Saranac Lake Surge offer locals the opportunity to see live baseball at a reasonable price. Tickets cost $ 5, $ 4 for military personnel and those 55 and over, and free for children 4 and under.
For all events large and small, readers can view our print calendar or at adirondackdailyenterprise.com online. Registrations for the rest of the summer continue to accumulate.
