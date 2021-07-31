Cudmore: Amsterdam’s first disc jockeys on armed forces radio





Sam Zurlo grew up on Amsterdams Pulaski Street and was starting his radio career. While waiting for a radio job at his home, he was working at a station in Lumberton, North Carolina when he was recruited. The military needed personnel to staff the Armed Forces Radio Service (AFRS) in Europe, where American troops were deployed, aligned against Soviet Union forces during the Cold War. Zurlo said there was a story among American soldiers that the military was actively seeking young American radio performers to write. Zurlo recalled that the facility he was stationed in was in a former castle in Frankfurt, Germany. AFRS programs were heard across Europe by American troops and European civilians, some behind the Iron Curtain. Americans stationed in Frankfurt monitored Radio Moscow constantly. Engineers played Zurlo a Radio Moscow recording that spoke of him as a new voice on AFRS, giving information about where he was from, where he entered service, his age and appearance, and claiming that Zurlo had frequented an American propaganda school. Zurlo said he never went to propaganda school, but read the news directly and perform popular songs when he was on the air. In the summer of 1953, Zurlo was back in Amsterdam and had a nightly record show called Best of Wax on the city’s local station, WCSS. Over the years, Zurlo has aired primarily on WCSS, but also on WENT in Gloversville-Johnstown and WVTL in Amsterdam. He retired from his popular WCSS talk show in 2017. His coverage in the Daily Gazette on news from the Mohawk Valley took place between 1957 and 1992. Zurlo and his wife, Hattie, live in Tribes Hill. An interview with Zurlo by Garry Dillon appeared in a 1953 edition of Community Magazine for a Better Amsterdam. Local researcher Gavin Murdoch said the Walter Elwood Museum has copies of Community magazine and Murdoch has put some on Facebook. At their peak, 7,000 copies were delivered to homes in Amsterdam free of charge. The Franklin Press, 22 Chuctanunda St. Amsterdam. In the early 1950s, Community Magazine featured WCSS broadcaster pioneer Jack Griswold, who also had military radio experience. Originally from Amsterdam, Griswold joined the WCSS staff when the local station began broadcasting. He worked as the chief announcer for WKRT radio in Cortland. Local business leaders headed by former Amsterdam mayor Arthur Carter formed Community Service Broadcasting and started WCSS in 1948. An Army veteran, Griswold left WCSS for a time when he was recalled for a year of military service in Korea. He hosted a five-hour night-time disc jockey show as the Rice Paddy Ranger for Armed Forces Radio. In 1953 he married Rosemary Meader and returned to WCSS to host musical programs including the Jack Griswold Show, Whats New and Mohawk Hit Parade. people who could win an ever increasing jackpot of prizes for identifying the mysterious melody. Griswold left WCSS for a radio job in Pennsylvania, according to Zurlo. Walt Gaines was hired as the director of WCSS in the early 1950s and entertainment and controversy followed for a few years. Gaines has produced several radio programs himself: Singspiration, Walt’s Mike and Midday Merry-Go-Round. Gaines tried unsuccessfully to start another radio station in Amsterdam and then ran WLFH in Little Falls. Phil Spencer succeeded Gaines as Director of WCSS. Spencer eventually bought the station and operated it for many years. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News

