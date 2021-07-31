Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Did you know that she is related to veteran actors Ashok Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey? | Bollywood





On August 12, actress Kiara Advani will see the release of her movie Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video. She will be seen as Dimple Cheema, the girlfriend of the late Captain Vikram Batra, the war hero of Kargil who was martyred on the battlefield. While much of the film’s attention will likely remain with Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen in the lead role, Kiara will be seen in an emotionally charged role as Dimple, who never married after the death of Vikram. In no time, Kiara Advani proved to be a fairly successful performer, moving from emotionally grueling roles like Preeti in Kabir Singh to cheerful Monika Batra in Good Newwz. While there has been a lot of talk about his successes, starting with films like Lust Stories and Guilty to Kabir Singh, few know that his personal life is just as interesting. Few would know that the actor has strong ties to Bollywood. On her birthday Saturday, here’s a glimpse of her family. Kiara was born on July 31, 1992 to Jagdish Advani, a Sindhi businessman based in Mumbai and Genevieve Jaffrey, a teacher. Links with Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey To the unknown, Kiara is the step-great-granddaughter of Bollywood legend Ashok Kumar and the great-niece of Saeed Jaffrey. His mother Geneviève is the daughter of Saeed’s brother, Hamid, and his first wife, a Briton. Over time, Hamid divorced his British wife and married Bharti Ganguly, who is one of Ashok Kumar’s daughters. Speaking about this to a big daily, Kiara had explained: “My chick, who is Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, got married twice. My first nani (my mother’s mother) was British. Even though he was Muslim, he divorced her to marry my second nani (Bharti Ganguly), who is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. While my first nani was traveling around the world, it was my second nani who raised my mother when she was 13. While my chick passed away a few years ago, my first nani is back in India and we are all one big and happy family. “ Also Read: Hansal Mehta Defends Shilpa Shetty, Calls On Celebrities Not To Support Her: ‘In The Good Times Everyone Parties Together’ Link with Salman Khan Although neither of her parents were involved in the film industry, Geneviève and Salman grew up together and would be good friends. His aunt Shaheen also briefly dated Salman. Speaking about them at the same daily, Kiara said: “My mother knew Salman sir when they were growing up together in Bandra. He often told my mother Genieve Advani that one day he would be a star. They have been friends for a very long time. long. time and were going to cycle together. She introduced her to my mausie Shaheen and Salman sir and Shaheen mausie dated a long time ago. It was maybe their first relationship. “ By the way, Kiara’s family is also known to Juhi Chawla, before he was born. And although they are very close, Kiara is not related to Juhi.

