Julian Marley Hopes To Boost People With Free Hollywood Concert – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





We could all use some great live music these days, and that’s what was going to happen when Julian Marley takes the stage on Saturday night. Deco sat down with the reggae star to get the details of what is sure to be a very emotional night. There will be a lot of good vibes in the air when Julian Marley kicks off the Hollywood Arts Park Experience concert series. Julian Marley: The whole world needs it right now, starting with South Florida. Marley wants her concert to uplift people who are going through rough times these days. Julian Marley: It means bringing love to the people, unifying the people. It means getting rid of stress with great music. Its purpose is simple, but it is important. Julian Marley: We’re here to bring healing and just love, you know? That’s all we can do. The concert is co-produced by the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, and they say the singer was the natural fit to kick off the concert series. Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator: I’ve listened to his songs, so I’m in the know, and we know this night is going to be an inspirational night. Marley has high hopes for his audience. Julian Marley: What I hope people can get out of this show is serenity, peace, togetherness, tranquility and a feeling of oneness. Even though the Saturday night show at the Hollywood Arts Park Experience is free, you still need to RSVP. FOR MORE INFORMATION: The Rythme Foundation

