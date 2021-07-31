Mumtaz turns 74: a look at 10 movies of Bollywood’s evergreen diva





Bollywood evergreen diva Mumtaz turns 74 today. The actress with impeccable acting skills and bewitching charms seduced the 60s and 70s of Bollywood. Reigning the golden age of cinema, Mumtaz has won several distinctions in his honor. In an era when women in movies were only portrayed within stereotypical limits, Mumtaz became one of the ultimate sex symbols of the 1960s. On Mumtaz’s birthday, let’s take a look at a list of the diva’s top 10 films evoking her relentless conundrum. Khilona (1970) < class=""> Sharing the screen with some of the industry’s most powerful players, Mumtaz fostered the climax of the 1970 blockbuster with his creative wealth. It fits perfectly into the characters’ shoes and does the movie title justice Khilona. Mumtaz’s effortless performance as a subject of concern tangling with a mental patient added value to the brilliance of his co-stars Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughhan Sinha and made the film a success. 2. Ram aur Shyam (1967) < class=""> One of the most profitable Indian blockbusters, Ram aur shyam rests its head on the exceptional cast of Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz. Being Ram’s love interest, Mumtaz has backed the legendary Dilip Kumar with his impressive efficiency. With a compelling storyline and a brilliant artist set, the story of twin brothers Ram aur Shyam is nonetheless an exciting watch. 3. Brahmachari (1968) < class=""> The story of an abandoned youth Brahmachari with Shammi Kapoor, Rajshree, Pran and Mumtaz is a watch for those who love the classics. As good as the protagonist, Mumtaz never compromised on her supporting roles and her character in Brahmachari talking about the same thing. The film won the FilmFare Best Movie Award. 4. Moccasin (1973) < class=""> An exciting ride of thrills, drama and romance, Loafer only accentuates the beauty of Mumtaz on screen. Bossy thief Ranjit (Dharmendra) falls in love with Anju (Mumtaz) and the intense dramatic build-up of the story certainly makes it one of the good Bollywood movies. 5. Do Raaste (1969) < class=""> Coupled with the best of the Rajesh Khanna estate, Mumtaz somehow manages to outdo herself every time. The story revolves around the dramatic twists and turns of the plot raised by a wealthy and obscure woman in a family beset by conflict. It was only after Make Raaste that Mumtaz tasted success in Bollywood. 6. Aadmi aur Insaan (1969) Starring such figures as Dharmendra, Saira Banu, Feroz Khan and Mumtaz, the 1969 Bollywood drama Aadmi aur Insaan is the tale of two friends who get mixed up in a trifle after falling in love with the same girl. Even with such a magnetic starcast, Mumtaz’s skills did not lose focus in line with the remaining stars. 7. Tere Mere Sapne (1971) < class=""> Vijay Anands Tere Mere Sapne wears privacy in a colored cap. A picturesque and smooth portrayal of the intimacy woven into marriage and friendship is brought to splendid vigor by the stubborn chemistry of Dev Anand and Mumtaz. Driven by love, vision and obsession, the film is a beautiful interpretation of drama and cinematic upsurge. 8. Apna Desh (1972) < class=""> Another well-accredited film, Apna Desh shines with the vogue of Mumtaz and the drama coming out with the usual pleasure of Rajesh Khannas. Followed by Jambu’s powerful direction and RD Burman’s incredible soundtrack, the film became a huge commercial success. 9. Apradh (1972) < class=""> With a steamy story of a racing driver falling in love with a jewelry thief, Apradh surely made his name in one of the notable Bollywood films. Apradh This is where Bollywood diva Mumtaz made the difference with her bikini appearance. Breaking conventional Bollywood donts, Mumtaz has carved out a niche for himself in his years to come and the rest is history. 10. Aap Ki Kasam (1974) < class=""> Aap Ki Kasam is a film about sizzling chemistry and dramatic build-up between Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The film remains one of the classics of Mumtaz’s career that brought out the performer in her. Squeezed between love and trust, the film is worth seeing with all the fame and entertainment. Read also | Six films to watch in a row on the occasion of National Parents’ Day Related

