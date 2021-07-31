Bollywood star Deepika Padukone praises cricketer Ben Stokes for prioritizing mental health







Deepika padukone

Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Following the announcement by Englands Ben Stokes of an indefinite hiatus from sports to focus on her mental well-being, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to social media to welcome the decision of the cricketers. After the news broke, the actress joined the chorus of celebrity voices speaking out in support of mental health. A longtime advocate for the importance of focusing on mental health, Padukone has shown his support for the versatile England. Padukone took to Instagram and shared a post about him, captioning the post, #MENTALHEALTHMATTERS. English cricketer Ben Stokes

Image credit: AFP

Stokes has withdrawn from the home test series against India, which was due to start on August 4. Padukone has spoken openly about her personal battle with depression and is a vocal advocate for mental health, often using her social media platform to reach out to her followers to break down the stigma against talking about it. The Padmaavat star is also the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to raise awareness about mental health. Last year in April, Padukone had an Instagram conversation with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, where she urged her fans to ask questions about emotional well-being and to break myths about the virus along the way. This bankable actress, who is one of the most popular faces in India, has always maintained that a famous person who may appear rich and privileged can also be depressed and that is a disease that does not discriminate. based on caste or class. Currently, Padukone is filming for Shakun Batras, a still untitled film. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on Instagram, which shows the actress sitting at a desk, wearing a baggy hoodie. Shhh … Work in progress, she captioned the photo. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

