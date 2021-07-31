11 special Bollywood star appearances that left us so impressed we longed for more





Aren’t we all absent from movie theaters now? The whistles, the dancing, the popcorn. Since then, everything has gone digital, we know more or less the scenario and the operation of the OTT. And special appearances keep audiences coming back for more. The element of surprise makes the plot exciting, especially when it comes to a famous filmmaker, famous friends. Most Bollywood celebrity cameos are blinks and duds. Here are 11 special appearances from Bollywood stars that pleasantly surprised us. 1. Juhi Chawla in Andaz Apna Apna

screenshot An iconic film with hilarious scenes. It is not only Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveena and Karisma but also Juhi Chawa and Govinda. The film begins with Aamir Khan dreaming of Juhi Chawla flirting and falling in love with him. 2. Vidya Balan in Once Upon a Time in Dobara

screenshot Not many people noticed Vidya Balan’s cameo in Once Upon A Time Dobara. Akshay star Kumar-Sonakshi Sinha also had Vidya play in a song. Vidya made a special appearance in a song sequence in the film. Vidya is seen wearing a burqa in a song. 3. Amitabh Bachchan in Paheli

screenshot The fantasy drama film is the story of a ghost who falls in love with a married woman. Yes, starring Rani Mukerji and SRK also had the cameo of legend Amitabh Bachchan. Play the role of a shepherd. 4. Zoya Akhtar – Kama Sutra: A love story

screenshot Yes, this director faced the shutters. She is not only fabulous behind the lens but also in front of the camera. Zoya Akhtar made an exception for the controversial Kamasutra: A Tale of Love by Mira Nair. In her early twenties, Zoya played one of the dancers in Rekha’s group. 5. Kiran Rao in Dil Chahta Hai

screenshot Many stars also made their Bollywood debuts with cameo roles earlier. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao made a very short appearance in the hit film Dil Chahta Hai. Remember the scene where Saif, Aamir and Akshay Khanna walk into the hotel in Goa to check in? The girl in beachwear is none other than Kiran Rao. 6. Shahid Kapoor in language

screenshot Long before Shahid made his debut with Ishq Vishq, he played an appearance in Taal, the star of Aishwarya Rai. 7. Ayan Mukherjee – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

screenshot Not once but twice, Ayan Mukerji has featured in his own movie. If you go through the Batameez Dil song sequence, you will realize that the guy pouring the drinks is none other than the filmmaker. 8. Reena Dutta – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

screenshot Aamir Khan even had his first wife play for his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The two share a cute moment together before Aamir proceeds to end the song. 9. Arjun Kapoor – Neerja

screenshot Almost cameo. The almost watching movie has a scene where Shabana Azmi (Neerja’s mother in the movie) browses the photo album and stars Arjun Kapoor. 10 Anushka Sharma in Lage Raho Munna Bhai

screenshot Well, in case you thought PK was Anushka’s first movie starring Rajkumar Hirani, then you have to see Munnabhai. The actress appears in one of the commercials in the hallway of the medical school. 11. Avantika Khan in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

screenshot Avantika Mallik made a special appearance for her husband Imran Khan in the movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The duo were wonderful.

