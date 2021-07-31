Inequality is part of our daily life: Onir

Filmmaker Onir believes inequalities will continue to haunt society unless and until various sections, including the LGBTQ community and women, are granted equal rights. The filmmaker, known for his critically acclaimed films ‘I Am’ and ‘My Brother … Nikhil’, will be judged for the short film competition at the 2021 Melbourne Indian Film Festival (IFFM) , as well as with actor Richa Chadha.

The theme of this year’s competition is Modern Slavery and Equality.

The award-winning national director believes it is imperative that people speak out against discrimination.

“I think it’s more important that we all start talking about the worst forms of humanity, where one human is powerful enough to humiliate, oppress and exploit another human.

Every day we hear in the news about someone who is not allowed to enter religious places because of their caste, religion or being a woman. Inequality looks at us and tells us how unfortunate it is that we live in a world with so much inequality, ” Onir told PTI in an interview.

The filmmaker, who has been a vocal member of the LGBTQ community, said the fraternity is often not treated equally with others.

Even after the Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the draconian section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalized gay sex, things remain the same for members of the community, Onir said.

By being part of the LGBTQ community even before it was decriminalized, you are treated as an unequal citizen. Likewise, we are decriminalized by law but we still do not have the same rights even if we live in a democratic country. “Being unequal is part of our daily existence … All of this is a horrible form of humanity and we all need to tackle this a lot more,” he added.

The filmmaker believes that Indian cinema has often avoided highlighting these problems because it only addresses a “certain class” of society.

“I don’t think we’ve portrayed these issues enough because cinema is aimed at a certain class very often, which is oppressive,” Onir said.

As for the IFFM, the filmmaker praised the festival for celebrating cinema despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Melbourne Indian Film Festival is very special and so many people are waiting for it because it is a huge event. The festival director allowed films from all over India to be shown there.

“The festival is still going on because it shows the importance of celebrating the spirit of cinema despite all obstacles,” said Onir.

He thinks the short film format is “super stimulating”, but it has yet to open up.

I’ve been exposed to them from college watching them from all over the world. In 2011, ‘I Am’ had four short stories. It gave me power.

“ There are more festivals that take place on short films, there are various films that are supported on platforms. It’s important that consumers and distributors start paying for content so that directors have the power to make more short films, ” Onir said.

The IFFM physical event runs August 12-20, while its Australia-wide online edition takes place August 15-30, August 15-30.

