Entertainment
Inequality is part of our daily life: Onir
Filmmaker Onir believes inequalities will continue to haunt society unless and until various sections, including the LGBTQ community and women, are granted equal rights. The filmmaker, known for his critically acclaimed films ‘I Am’ and ‘My Brother … Nikhil’, will be judged for the short film competition at the 2021 Melbourne Indian Film Festival (IFFM) , as well as with actor Richa Chadha.
The theme of this year’s competition is Modern Slavery and Equality.
The award-winning national director believes it is imperative that people speak out against discrimination.
“I think it’s more important that we all start talking about the worst forms of humanity, where one human is powerful enough to humiliate, oppress and exploit another human.
Every day we hear in the news about someone who is not allowed to enter religious places because of their caste, religion or being a woman. Inequality looks at us and tells us how unfortunate it is that we live in a world with so much inequality, ” Onir told PTI in an interview.
The filmmaker, who has been a vocal member of the LGBTQ community, said the fraternity is often not treated equally with others.
Even after the Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the draconian section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalized gay sex, things remain the same for members of the community, Onir said.
By being part of the LGBTQ community even before it was decriminalized, you are treated as an unequal citizen. Likewise, we are decriminalized by law but we still do not have the same rights even if we live in a democratic country. “Being unequal is part of our daily existence … All of this is a horrible form of humanity and we all need to tackle this a lot more,” he added.
The filmmaker believes that Indian cinema has often avoided highlighting these problems because it only addresses a “certain class” of society.
“I don’t think we’ve portrayed these issues enough because cinema is aimed at a certain class very often, which is oppressive,” Onir said.
As for the IFFM, the filmmaker praised the festival for celebrating cinema despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Melbourne Indian Film Festival is very special and so many people are waiting for it because it is a huge event. The festival director allowed films from all over India to be shown there.
“The festival is still going on because it shows the importance of celebrating the spirit of cinema despite all obstacles,” said Onir.
He thinks the short film format is “super stimulating”, but it has yet to open up.
I’ve been exposed to them from college watching them from all over the world. In 2011, ‘I Am’ had four short stories. It gave me power.
“ There are more festivals that take place on short films, there are various films that are supported on platforms. It’s important that consumers and distributors start paying for content so that directors have the power to make more short films, ” Onir said.
The IFFM physical event runs August 12-20, while its Australia-wide online edition takes place August 15-30, August 15-30.
(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/1674169-being-unequal-is-part-of-our-daily-existence-onir
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]