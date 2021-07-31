Meet Bollywood’s BEST FRIENDS – Movies Rediff.com

Har friend zaroori hota hai sings a very popular announcement.

Bollywood knows this well, so we’ve seen all kinds of friendships on the big screen over the years.

We celebrate Friendship Day by watching the different types of friends in the movies.

The fiercely loyal genre

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dhanush in Raanjhanaa.

Dhanush’s Kundan would have died of grief much earlier in Raanjhanaa if it hadn’t been for Murari’s support and encouragement from his best friend Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The two share a fierce and loyal bond, and Murari is willing to do anything for Kundan, including becoming a waiter.

The adventurous kind

IMAGE: Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Doabara.

Sometimes we need adventure in our lives.

Zindagi Na Milegi DobaraHrithik Roshan’s best friends Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol set off on their dream vacation to Spain and decide to do all adventurous things like skydiving, scuba diving and participating in a bull run so they can live their fears and having new memories.

The enterprising kind

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Munnabhai MBBS.

Fancy some Chinese cuisine? No problem. All you need is a friend, who will kidnap a Chinese chef just for you.

Yes, Munna Bhai from Sanjay Dutt was lucky enough to have a friend like that.

Arshad Warsi Circuit was very enterprising and carried out Munna Bhai’s orders to the letter – from organizing a play object girl in a hospital to organizing a corpse, Circuit executed it all.

The romantic kind

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Karisma Kapoor is madly in love with her best friend Shah Rukh Khan, but he doesn’t feel the same because he’s supporting someone else.

Yash Chopra Dil Toh Pagal Hai had grief and jealousy written all over the place when Madhuri Dixit’s character walks into the lives of two best friends.

The Tricky genre

IMAGE: John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana.

It’s the kind when a man is forced to pass himself off as another man’s lover, even though the two are in love with the same girl.

While everything is fun at first glance, Dostana‘s Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have underlying rivalry currents, as they tried to win over Priyanka Chopra.

The 4 a.m. kind friend

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam.

4 a.m. Friends come in handy when you’re having a tough day … or a tough wedding.

When Madhuri Dixit’s character has a particularly bad day with her husband (Shah Rukh Khan), she calls her friend Salman Khan at 4 a.m. to comfort him.

They are so close that her husband becomes extremely jealous, to the point that he asks her to leave the house.

The reluctant kind

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Principal Khiladi Tu Anari.

The best part about friendship is that we can choose our friends.

Sometimes, however, the choice is ours.

So we have Akshay Kumar, who is forced to hang out with Saif Ali Khan in Principal Khiladi Tu Anari.

Saif plays an actor who is fed up with playing cast-type cop roles. So he stays with the real cop, Akshay Kumar, to learn his manners.

The envious kind

IMAGE: Hazel Keech and Kareena Kapoor in Bodyguard.

Not all friendships go well. Every now and then we have a friend stabbing in the back, when we least expect it.

Kareena Kapoor and Hazel Keach are best friends of Bodyguard for most of the movie.

And then suddenly, Kareena receives a blow when she learns that her best friend has stolen the love of her life (Salman Khan) under her nose.

The College Buddy genre

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai.

Dil Chahta Hai saw three college buddies having fun together and enjoying some quiet time on the beaches of Goa.

When college life ends and life resumes, the three friends go their separate ways, only to return when one of them needs it most.

The genre I-Will-Die-For-You

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay.

Sholay celebrated the friendship of two crooks Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), as they roamed the streets of Ramgarh and sang Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge.

And to keep his word, Jai gives his life for his best friend and dies in his arms, so that Veeru can have a happy ending.

This article was first published in August 2013.