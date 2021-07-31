Entertainment
Meet Bollywood’s BEST FRIENDS – Movies Rediff.com
Har friend zaroori hota hai sings a very popular announcement.
Bollywood knows this well, so we’ve seen all kinds of friendships on the big screen over the years.
We celebrate Friendship Day by watching the different types of friends in the movies.
The fiercely loyal genre
IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dhanush in Raanjhanaa.
Dhanush’s Kundan would have died of grief much earlier in Raanjhanaa if it hadn’t been for Murari’s support and encouragement from his best friend Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
The two share a fierce and loyal bond, and Murari is willing to do anything for Kundan, including becoming a waiter.
The adventurous kind
IMAGE: Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Doabara.
Sometimes we need adventure in our lives.
Zindagi Na Milegi DobaraHrithik Roshan’s best friends Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol set off on their dream vacation to Spain and decide to do all adventurous things like skydiving, scuba diving and participating in a bull run so they can live their fears and having new memories.
The enterprising kind
IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Munnabhai MBBS.
Fancy some Chinese cuisine? No problem. All you need is a friend, who will kidnap a Chinese chef just for you.
Yes, Munna Bhai from Sanjay Dutt was lucky enough to have a friend like that.
Arshad Warsi Circuit was very enterprising and carried out Munna Bhai’s orders to the letter – from organizing a play object girl in a hospital to organizing a corpse, Circuit executed it all.
The romantic kind
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.
Karisma Kapoor is madly in love with her best friend Shah Rukh Khan, but he doesn’t feel the same because he’s supporting someone else.
Yash Chopra Dil Toh Pagal Hai had grief and jealousy written all over the place when Madhuri Dixit’s character walks into the lives of two best friends.
The Tricky genre
IMAGE: John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana.
It’s the kind when a man is forced to pass himself off as another man’s lover, even though the two are in love with the same girl.
While everything is fun at first glance, Dostana‘s Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have underlying rivalry currents, as they tried to win over Priyanka Chopra.
The 4 a.m. kind friend
IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam.
4 a.m. Friends come in handy when you’re having a tough day … or a tough wedding.
When Madhuri Dixit’s character has a particularly bad day with her husband (Shah Rukh Khan), she calls her friend Salman Khan at 4 a.m. to comfort him.
They are so close that her husband becomes extremely jealous, to the point that he asks her to leave the house.
The reluctant kind
IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Principal Khiladi Tu Anari.
The best part about friendship is that we can choose our friends.
Sometimes, however, the choice is ours.
So we have Akshay Kumar, who is forced to hang out with Saif Ali Khan in Principal Khiladi Tu Anari.
Saif plays an actor who is fed up with playing cast-type cop roles. So he stays with the real cop, Akshay Kumar, to learn his manners.
The envious kind
IMAGE: Hazel Keech and Kareena Kapoor in Bodyguard.
Not all friendships go well. Every now and then we have a friend stabbing in the back, when we least expect it.
Kareena Kapoor and Hazel Keach are best friends of Bodyguard for most of the movie.
And then suddenly, Kareena receives a blow when she learns that her best friend has stolen the love of her life (Salman Khan) under her nose.
The College Buddy genre
IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai.
Dil Chahta Hai saw three college buddies having fun together and enjoying some quiet time on the beaches of Goa.
When college life ends and life resumes, the three friends go their separate ways, only to return when one of them needs it most.
The genre I-Will-Die-For-You
IMAGE: Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay.
Sholay celebrated the friendship of two crooks Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), as they roamed the streets of Ramgarh and sang Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge.
And to keep his word, Jai gives his life for his best friend and dies in his arms, so that Veeru can have a happy ending.
This article was first published in August 2013.
Sources
2/ https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/meet-bollywood-best-friends/20210731.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]