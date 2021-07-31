Gauahar Khan reveals her husband, Zaid Darbar, told her he would call off the wedding: “If you don’t wear …” | Bollywood





Actor Gauahar Khan has revealed that her husband Zaid Darbar told her that he would call off their marriage if she did not comply with any of his wishes. In an interview, she said that Zaid told her that he “can take anything” but that if she did not wear a mehendi there would be no marriage. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance. Zaid had first seen her in July last year in a supermarket. However, she paid him no attention despite her multiple attempts to point it out. In an interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar Khan said: Zaid told me I can take anything, your whole work schedule, but if you aren’t wearing mehendi at your wedding, then stop. Earlier, speaking with SpotboyE, Gauahar Khan had said: So my husband Zaid was kind enough to join me on the shoot because we just got married and I was a new bride. In fact, in 14 Phere, I wore my own wedding mehendi. I don’t know how it was done so beautifully by Allah, but all the scenes I shot after I got married for the movie were all wedding scenes. Recently, Gauahar and Zaid went to spend their honeymoon in Moscow, Russia, more than six months after getting married. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos and videos with Zaid. + Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said: “It was a honeymoon because we couldn’t go anywhere after our wedding. We both had jobs and although we had visited a few cities in India, most were related to work. So when we found out that Russia is open to tourists and we were hoping to have a vacation, so we went ahead. We took every precaution and had a great time. The people there “Stockings weren’t as careful as we were (laughs). It was a lot of fun and there was so much to do. With everything we’ve been through this year, it was perfect.” Meanwhile, Gauahar was recently seen in 14 Phere. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. Actor Jameel Khan has also been seen in a central role. The film was released on Zee5 on July 23. Read also | Nafisa Ali on her return to the cinema: I was scared, but I thought I should be back before I became a recluse Gauahar has previously been seen in the controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, directed by actor Saif Ali Khan. She had also appeared as a senior on Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

