HGTV has 11 new collections for the upcoming fall TV season!

HSTG includes a ton of recent exhibits to their lineup for the upcoming TV year.

The home and backyard community has added 11 new collections and three pilots for the 2021-2022 season, and now we have a full checklist of what’s to come.

Click inside to learn more about all the new exhibits

Our viewers love that we extend the style of the house without losing the beautiful storytelling they rely on from HGTV, Jane latman, chairman of HGTV, shared an announcement regarding the move, via Deadline. We proceed to interrupt the boundaries of home style with distinctive and buzzing gift ideas, celebrity specialists and dynamic influencers.

With the ordering of the all-new shows, HGTV will expand programming to 85 additional episodes.

Scroll to the bottom to get the news!

NEW SHOWS

Holmes Domestic Rescue

For years, entrepreneur Mike Holmes left his private mission to make it appropriate for a whole bunch of homeowners who fell victim to careless and dishonest contractors. In Holmes Household Rescue, Mike will work with his children, Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, to save buyers who have nowhere to go after living with sloppy development work.

Reverse confrontation

Ken and Anita Corsini have built their real estate business from the bottom up and transformed a whole bunch of homes at this point, gaining followers on their HGTV Flip or Flop Atlanta collection. Now in Flipping Showdown, the Corsinis will invite three knowledgeable fin groups to their home market in Atlanta and can give them the chance of a lifetime. By putting their own money on the road, Ken and Anita will purchase three financing properties for each duo and provide the financing for groups to design and renovate the properties in just six months. Ken and Anita will select each workforce based on three standards: financial administration, design expertise, and the skills to effectively oversee renovations. When the time is up, the workforce with the highest score will earn $ 100,000 and a one-time alternative to hitch the Corsinis to their business.

Repair of the first home (working title)

HGTV’s new collection, First Dwelling Repair, will feature designer duo and real-life couple Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus as they help create custom renovations for honeymooners and millennial shoppers. Working from their classic VW van, which doubles as a design workplace, Austin and Raisa will present these owners the right way to stretch their tight budgets to the max using sweat equity and design selections. strategic. Ultimately, the pair will help young buyers turn their dated properties into the properties of their desires.

Change for love

From the producers of TLC 90 Day Fianc. Shifting for Love will observe long-distance relationships as they endure the last word to discover their first home together. When these {couples} decide to take the giant leap to bridge the gap, they will be forced to choose between two completely different places and one individual would have to completely uproot their lives.

Why the hell did I buy this house? (working title)

In Why the Hell Did I Buy This Home ?, San Antonio-based designer and renovator Kim Wolfe will come to the rescue of homeowners major buyers miss. This former Survivor winner and mother of three will use her skills to reinvent their lifeless areas and finally make homeowners fall in love with their home.

Renovation remix

Husband / partner Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia’s design team will settle the score between {couples} who have drastically different design preferences to create their one dream home in Renovation Remix. Kele and Christina will help these owners mix their types to create a great mashup design that meets each of their distinctive tastes.

Name the nearest

The real estate phenomenon Lauren Risley has gained fame for getting results from some of the toughest and pickiest clients. In each episode of Name the Nearer, Lauren will help these buyers overcome the obstacles that stand in their way to finding the right home, and then she’ll let them know about a renovation that will let them live in the home of their desires.

Housing inspector Joe

With training in development, a Sixth Sense of Safety and the family of its personal and trained Home Inspector Joe Mazza will ensure his clients do not enter any dangerous property from the new Dwelling Inspector Joe Collection. Alongside his designer of choice, Noel Gatts, Joe will help house hunters find the right home where their finances will address priority security concerns, while cost-conscious Noel will make his design desires come true. When Joe and Noels’ work is done, these households can have a fantastically renovated and secure new home.

Building roots

HGTV will bring out some out of the ordinary and distinctive properties in Constructing Roots. Within the new collection, husband-and-wife duo Ben and Cristi Dozier will build, design and renovate boundary-pushing tasks. From small renovations to huge builds and ultra-modern designs to rustic finishes, Ben and Cristi will take care of everything and produce unique and extremely personalized work that always exceeds their buyers’ expectations.

Gold mine renovation

HGTV will give a significant nod to the new development of upcycling within the new Renovation Goldmine collection. Joe and Meg Piercy have created a profitable design and renovation business based primarily on the gold mine of treasures they find in the properties of their buyers. In each episode, the husband-wife workforce will renovate Chicago properties with their signature giving new life to the furniture and various items that buyers already own.

My Flippin Fortune (working title)

In My Flippin Fortune, HGTV will lead a home flipping experience from the edge of your seat like never seen before. The collection will observe two {pairs}, each of which are profitable domestic fins in their respective markets. They will be dropped off in an unknown city where the pairs will descend to show that on this planet of Beneficial Ownership, its ability to start with next to nothing and make a fortune out of it. With an initial budget of just $ 1,000, each couple will work in the real estate market and turn the market around to buy and promote properties. Their goal: to build a house for sale at $ 1 million in just six months. Each couple might want to take out each round of the eBook to make a fortune.

PILOTS

Turn it over on the Maccs (working title)

For the McMiller brothers of St. Louis, every renovation is a housecleaning affair in Flip It to the Maccs. After years of development work for his father, Jon and Willie decided to start their own real estate and renovation business. Jon, a licensed real estate agent and builder, and Willie, a stand-up comedian who reinvests his earnings in improving the neighborhood, will first occupy the house, the humor and the home as they rework the dilapidated properties in their hometown. beloved.

Household love of property (working title)

In Household of Property Love, the Ferrarini Households mission is to revitalize Philadelphia’s most obsolete properties, from townhouses to brownstones and all in between, into unique, trendy properties that characterize luxurious design and high-end upgrades. technology. Apparently their dynamic as a home improvement company is hilariously much less polished than their renovated homes. Matriarch Donna takes the role of court over the house and her son, Matt, runs the business. Along with Matt’s spouse, Fabi, and his brother, best friend and honorary uncle, the Ferrarinis push each other to create beautiful zones while lovingly pushing each other.

Revealed

Revealed will highlight personalized renovations impressed with the distinctive stories of household ancestry. Designer Veronica Valencia and her skilled team are on a mission to bring the past to life for her clients by uncovering their family backgrounds and then infusing their properties with beautiful, personalized and practical designs that replicate their heritage using strategies, types and specific supplies. to these cultures.

If you haven’t seen it, there has been a lot of news on HGTV lately!