Dove Cameron: My life is a little richer since coming out | Entertainment





Dove Camerons life seems a bit richer since it came out. The Descendants star said she was bisexual during an Instagram Live session last year, and told Gay Times magazine in May this year that she most identified with the term queer to describe her sexuality. . Now Dove said she was shocked at the positive response she received after coming out, and admitted that she finally felt like she was living her life in 3D rather than 2D because she didn’t no need to hide who she is. Speaking during an appearance on The Talk, she said: I think I thought I was out there, kind of living my life as a queer girl and then a woman. And so, I didn’t think there was a need to come out that way, so when the Gay Times cover came out it was something so natural to me but it hit a lot more importantly. I think it was a shock to me because I guess I thought the world somehow knew. It was a bit of an adjustment period, but it was really very pleasant. The people were very nice, very supportive. My life seems a little richer now, looks a little more like 3D than 2D. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress recently insisted that she was never confused about her sexuality, and only kept her sexuality to herself because she was afraid people don’t believe her. She explained: I was never confused about who I was. I felt like I wouldn’t be accepted and had this weird tale that people wouldn’t believe me. Hope this helps, that’s why I came out. It was like something I could never talk about. I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of space for people with platforms to be human and not separate. I was really nervous about going out and one day I gave up because I was behaving like someone who was out and realized that I wasn’t. When you are who you are you assume people see that and then you realize, no I have to go out or people won’t know. Dove was prompted to come out publicly when she released the video of the lyrics to her song We Belong, as she was accused of baiting for including drawings of two women kissing. And the Powerpuff actress then chose to take to Instagram to let her fans know the real reason she included the animated scenes. She said: I took to Instagram Live and said guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I didn’t say it, but I’m super weird. It’s something I want to represent through my music because that’s what I am. ‘

