NBC stops Marlee Matlin workplace comedy with penalty – deadline

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, NBC landed a single-camera comedy starring and executive produced by Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, with a script engagement plus a penalty. The project comes from writer Ben Shelton (Candy jar), Kapital Entertainment and Universal Television by Aaron Kaplan. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilot and Serial Direct Controls photo: Dale Allen

Written by Shelton, an ASL master, the Untitled Marlee Matlin project takes place in the fierce and fast-paced world of sign language interpretation. The workplace comedy centers around a mid-sized performing agency in Los Angeles run by DJ (Matlin), who is both overly stretched out and overconfident. The project is based on an original idea from Kaplan who conceived it by watching daily Covid press conferences during the first few months of the pandemic, all of which featured sign language interpreters. The Kapital executive produces through his Kapital Entertainment alongside Shelton and Matlin. Jack Jason, Matlin’s sign language interpreter for three and a half decades, will also be executive producer. Kevin Marco will supervise for Kapital. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Matlin recently starred in Sian Heder’s feature film CODA, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. His recent TV credits include roles on ABC’s Quantum, Syfy Magicians, fox family guy and Facebook Watch Limetown. Matlin made his film debut in Children of an inferior God, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress. She remains to this day the only deaf performer to win an Oscar and, at 21, she is also the youngest winner in the category. She is replaced by Innovative Artists and Steve Sauer. Shelton recently directed the Netflix movie Jar of candy. He previously created and served as Amazon / Pop series showrunner Impress me, which was produced by Rainn Wilson. Shelton recently set up Don’t believe anything, a father / son comedy set in the spy world, starring Lionsgate, and is set to helm the potential pilot. He is replaced by Brillstein Entertainment, Verve and Nelson Davis. At NBC, Kapital Has Upcoming Single Camera Workplace Comedy Series American car created by Hypermarketis Justin Spitzer.

