Hollywood & Highland eliminates elephants, linked to racist heritage

The giant white elephants of the Hollywood & Highland tourist magnet are quietly removed as new owners update the famous mall where the annual Oscars are held and throw in references to past features of the film industry that rekindle memories of the racism and sexual exploitation.

Teams began dismantling two giant fiberglass white elephants Thursday evening, part of the Babylon ensemble tribute complex from DW Griffiths’ 1916 film Intolerance. All bogus Mesopotamian elements will be removed or changed in favor of a A design that the developers are hoping to be more timeless as part of a $ 100 million mall renovation announced last year that is slated to be completed next summer.

Workers dismember the sculptures at night so that buyers are not endangered by capricious parts of the pachyderm. An elephant, surrounded by scaffolding and nets, was beheaded Thursday evening. The work is expected to last several days. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The new owners are converting much of the tourist center into office space for rent and trying to make it more attractive to locals with trendy restaurants and cozy places to linger over a coffee. This transformation includes the erasure of the tribute to Griffith, a silent film pioneer who made one of the most racist films in Hollywood history.

Griffith, the son of a Confederate Army colonel, directed the 1915 hit film The Birth of a Nation, which praised the Ku Klux Klan and was doomed at the time as three miles of dirt by the NAACP. His follow-up film, Intolerance is often seen as Griffiths’ response to criticism of The Birth of a Nation.

A prominent arch with Babylonian imagery will be converted to a modern version of the Art Deco style with murals of people performing on one side and a cheering crowd on the other. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Removing references to a century-old film is part of the owners’ plan to modernize the center which opened in 2001 at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue and anchors a tourist area that includes the famous TCL Chinese theater next door. where the footprints of movie stars are set in concrete.

It’s a real opportunity to get away from Hollywood clichés, red velvet cords and big studios, said Chad Cress, creative director of co-owner DJM. The Hollywood of the future really needs to represent something that is more inclusive of what our culture looks like today.

Big studios are still hugely important, he said, but now the entertainment creation process is more democratic as people create content for outlets like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms.

We want to celebrate the fact that we’re all creative, Cress said.

A render of the Hollywood & Highland center after an ongoing $ 100 million renovation. The complex will be renamed Ovation. (DJM / Gaw Capital)

Next year, the resort will be renamed Ovation Hollywood, to signal that it is a great place for entertainment and culture. A prominent arch with Babylonian imagery will be converted into a modern take on the Art Deco style with murals of people performing in front of lights and cameras on one side and a cheering crowd on the other.

A large fiberglass sculpture of a daybed on a balcony is also banned. It’s the pinnacle of an art installation by artist Erika Rothenberg titled The Road to Hollywood that chronicles how different people followed their dreams to work in showbiz.

A large fiberglass sculpture of a daybed at the end of the Road to Hollywood art installation is also being removed. Critics say the sculpture evokes a casting couch. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Some thought the sculpture looked like a casting couch and it was temporarily moved in 2017 following the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. But it was returned after the controversy was over.

It’s hard to watch him and imagine anything different, Cress said. It’s time to create new monuments for the city.

Workers dismember the huge elephant sculptures at night so that tourists and buyers are not endangered by wayward parts of the pachyderm. An elephant, surrounded by scaffolding and nets, was beheaded Thursday evening. The work is expected to last several days.

the original set of intolerance was built on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, where the Vista Theater is now located. The developers of Hollywood & Highlands designed the replica as a tribute to Old Hollywood, ignoring the implications of Griffiths’ racist legacy.

Columns topped with elephants and arch with Babylonian images, seen in August. (Valérie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

So far, the bulk of the renovation has focused on converting the top two floors of the five-story mall into offices, which will bring a major change to the energy and customer base of the center, a- he declared.

Cress predicts that the tenant of the main office will be a media company looking for a location to broadcast in front of the Hollywood Boulevard backdrop and interact with the audience.

DJM and Gaw Capital Partners bought Hollywood & Highland for $ 325 million in 2019 from Los Angeles developer CIM Group. The fame of the Dolby Theater of Academy Awards and the adjacent Loews Hollywood Hotel were not included in the deal.

The renovated resort, seen in a render, will have a simplified facade and color scheme, a more navigable layout, new artwork, and an expanded outdoor space. (DJM / Gaw Capital)

The center must revolve and transform from a trading center into a cultural center, Gensler architect David Glover said last year. He is in charge of the redesign.

The changes to the center will be both structural and aesthetic. The plan calls for a simplified facade and color scheme, more seaworthy landscaping, lush landscaping, new artwork, and an expanded outdoor space to provide more opportunities to dine and linger. About a third of the center will be dedicated to food and drink.

Signs of different sizes that tend to compete for attention on the boulevard will be consolidated into larger billboards in the hopes of reducing clutter and presenting a more cohesive image for the property.

About a third of the center, shown in a render, will be dedicated to food and drink. (DJM / Gaw Capital)

Tourism is coming back to life, according to a study by the Hollywood Partnership Business Improvement District. Pedestrian activity on Hollywood Boulevard is back to about 80% of what it was before the pandemic, and about 60% of people walking the Walk of Fame are more than 250 miles away, phone data shows laptops tracked by the district that reveal owners ZIP Codes.

People come from all over the world, and in the past it was a bit of a letdown, Cress said of Hollywood. We want to create a place that represents what they had in mind. It is a tall order.