Entertainment
Hollywood & Highland eliminates elephants, linked to racist heritage
The giant white elephants of the Hollywood & Highland tourist magnet are quietly removed as new owners update the famous mall where the annual Oscars are held and throw in references to past features of the film industry that rekindle memories of the racism and sexual exploitation.
Teams began dismantling two giant fiberglass white elephants Thursday evening, part of the Babylon ensemble tribute complex from DW Griffiths’ 1916 film Intolerance. All bogus Mesopotamian elements will be removed or changed in favor of a A design that the developers are hoping to be more timeless as part of a $ 100 million mall renovation announced last year that is slated to be completed next summer.
The new owners are converting much of the tourist center into office space for rent and trying to make it more attractive to locals with trendy restaurants and cozy places to linger over a coffee. This transformation includes the erasure of the tribute to Griffith, a silent film pioneer who made one of the most racist films in Hollywood history.
Griffith, the son of a Confederate Army colonel, directed the 1915 hit film The Birth of a Nation, which praised the Ku Klux Klan and was doomed at the time as three miles of dirt by the NAACP. His follow-up film, Intolerance is often seen as Griffiths’ response to criticism of The Birth of a Nation.
Removing references to a century-old film is part of the owners’ plan to modernize the center which opened in 2001 at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue and anchors a tourist area that includes the famous TCL Chinese theater next door. where the footprints of movie stars are set in concrete.
It’s a real opportunity to get away from Hollywood clichés, red velvet cords and big studios, said Chad Cress, creative director of co-owner DJM. The Hollywood of the future really needs to represent something that is more inclusive of what our culture looks like today.
Big studios are still hugely important, he said, but now the entertainment creation process is more democratic as people create content for outlets like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms.
We want to celebrate the fact that we’re all creative, Cress said.
Next year, the resort will be renamed Ovation Hollywood, to signal that it is a great place for entertainment and culture. A prominent arch with Babylonian imagery will be converted into a modern take on the Art Deco style with murals of people performing in front of lights and cameras on one side and a cheering crowd on the other.
A large fiberglass sculpture of a daybed on a balcony is also banned. It’s the pinnacle of an art installation by artist Erika Rothenberg titled The Road to Hollywood that chronicles how different people followed their dreams to work in showbiz.
Some thought the sculpture looked like a casting couch and it was temporarily moved in 2017 following the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. But it was returned after the controversy was over.
It’s hard to watch him and imagine anything different, Cress said. It’s time to create new monuments for the city.
Workers dismember the huge elephant sculptures at night so that tourists and buyers are not endangered by wayward parts of the pachyderm. An elephant, surrounded by scaffolding and nets, was beheaded Thursday evening. The work is expected to last several days.
the original set of intolerance was built on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, where the Vista Theater is now located. The developers of Hollywood & Highlands designed the replica as a tribute to Old Hollywood, ignoring the implications of Griffiths’ racist legacy.
So far, the bulk of the renovation has focused on converting the top two floors of the five-story mall into offices, which will bring a major change to the energy and customer base of the center, a- he declared.
Cress predicts that the tenant of the main office will be a media company looking for a location to broadcast in front of the Hollywood Boulevard backdrop and interact with the audience.
DJM and Gaw Capital Partners bought Hollywood & Highland for $ 325 million in 2019 from Los Angeles developer CIM Group. The fame of the Dolby Theater of Academy Awards and the adjacent Loews Hollywood Hotel were not included in the deal.
The center must revolve and transform from a trading center into a cultural center, Gensler architect David Glover said last year. He is in charge of the redesign.
The changes to the center will be both structural and aesthetic. The plan calls for a simplified facade and color scheme, more seaworthy landscaping, lush landscaping, new artwork, and an expanded outdoor space to provide more opportunities to dine and linger. About a third of the center will be dedicated to food and drink.
Signs of different sizes that tend to compete for attention on the boulevard will be consolidated into larger billboards in the hopes of reducing clutter and presenting a more cohesive image for the property.
Tourism is coming back to life, according to a study by the Hollywood Partnership Business Improvement District. Pedestrian activity on Hollywood Boulevard is back to about 80% of what it was before the pandemic, and about 60% of people walking the Walk of Fame are more than 250 miles away, phone data shows laptops tracked by the district that reveal owners ZIP Codes.
People come from all over the world, and in the past it was a bit of a letdown, Cress said of Hollywood. We want to create a place that represents what they had in mind. It is a tall order.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-07-31/hollywood-highland-elephants-removed-dw-griffith-racist-legacy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]