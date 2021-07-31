5 Bollywood movies that have become a cult classic despite having exploded at the box office





There is a popular saying in Bollywood that every movie has its own destiny and it couldn’t be truer. There are so many films that hit the box office hard when released, but became a hit with audiences years later. It could be the case with a bad movie at the wrong time or a bad audience, but some of the below average movies in Bollywood have proven their worth much later on TV.

Vinay Pictures Comic films like Andaz Apna Apna that always leaves us in splits or a thought-provoking policy-themed movie like Nayak, these left us perplexed as to what did not strike a chord with the public who went to watch them at the time. Because we’ve watched them at least a hundred times now on TV and we still can’t get enough of them.

Taandav films Here are five of those Bollywood movies that bombed on release but have now achieved cult status among millennials: 1. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

Taandav films This is one of the most incredible scam movies ever made and we can’t understand why it wasn’t a commercial success. He has been praised by critics for his clever humor, brilliant all-star cast, and interesting storyline. Too bad, it didn’t go well. It’s a popular AF movie now. 2. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Vinay Pictures Consider it a red flag if your partner doesn’t like this cult comedy that’s better than most comedy movies today (looking at you, Hungama 2). It took about two decades for the film to gain the popularity it deserved and now everyone knows the iconic characters and dialogue by heart. Better late than never. 3. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Excel Entertainment Can you believe the movie that taught us so many lessons about life wasn’t a huge success? It’s a millennial guide to friendships, love, and adulthood given to us when we were kids. All the 90s kids grew up watching this movie on TV and we can watch it again anytime now. 4. Sooryavansham (1999)

Padmalaya combines There’s a reason this movie was shown on TV every weekend and it’s not because the channel operator loved it, it’s because once we did the grimace saying no, we still watched it every time, rather than changing channels for something else. We realized that it was actually a nice movie about a father-son relationship. Apparently even two Amitabh Bachchans couldn’t make it a success at the time, for some reason. 5. Nayak (2001)

Movies about Sri Surya No matter how many times we watch these movies, we get excited about the interview scene where Anil Kapoor embarrasses Amrish Puri and the latter challenges him to become CM for a day. If it had come out today it would have made a crazy collection at the box office, if it hadn’t been banned, of course, because you know the politics and people’s feelings towards it.

