Meezaan, Asked About Amitabh Bachchans Reaction To Rumors Of An Affair With Navya Naveli Nanda, Has This To Say | Bollywood





Meezaan, who has been linked with Navya Naveli Nanda for some time now, said he never discussed the rumors with his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Meezaan has confessed that he is intimidated by Amitabh. Rumors of Meezaan and Navya dating began in 2018 after they were seen stepping out of a theater together. He has since denied being in a relationship with her and claimed he was single. In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Meezaan reiterated that he is not seeing anyone at the moment. When asked if the romance rumors were affecting his equation with Navya, he replied: No, not at all. I think the industry woh khud se aati hai, samajhti hai saari baatein. Woh bohot hi mature hai aur woh yeh baaton ko affect karne deti nahi (She understands everything, herself from a movie family. She is very mature and she doesn’t let these things affect our friendship). Meezaan was also asked how Amitabh reacted to his rumors of an affair with Navya, to which he said the topic was never discussed. Main aaj bhi unse kaafi intimidated hoon. I think sabhi is intimidating hote hai Bachchan saab himself. But iss baare mein charcha hui nahi hai and it’s wrong for me to say anything wahaan by jaa kar iss baare mein (I’m still pretty intimidated by him and I think everyone does. never talked and I think it’s wrong for me even to go out there and talk about it), he said. See Also: Athiya Shettys Boyfriend Rumored KL Rahul Drops Heart In Latest Photo Fans Want Them To Get Married Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Malaal in 2019. Earlier this month he was seen in the Priyadarshans comedy Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash and Ashutosh Rana. The film, which got a direct digital release on Disney + Hotstar, received largely negative reviews.

