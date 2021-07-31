Entertainment
Netizens Criticize Bollywood Remake Of Pakistani Song In Cinema
The Bollywood remake of a Pakistani song for an upcoming war film faces a backlash.
Noor Jehans ‘song “Zaalima Coca Cola” is used in Ajay Devgns’ upcoming film Bhuj: the pride of India, with Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.
However, the Bollywood’s recreation of the song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, angered Pakistanis.
Netizens criticize Bollywood for recreating the much-loved song from a movie that portrays Pakistan in a negative light.
Bhuj: the pride of India recounts the events that occurred during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.
It is slated for release in August 2021.
Now Pakistanis are angry after hearing that Indian filmmakers not only portray Pakistan in a negative light, but also borrow songs from Pakistani legends.
Nora Fatehi plays an Indian spy in the film, who is sent to Pakistan to gather information.
Fatehi shared the song on Twitter on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Her tweet reads: The song is out, check it out right away #ZaalimaCocaCola.
In India, “Zaalima Coca Cola” is the party song of the year. However, Pakistani netizens are less than satisfied.
Bollywood has recreated a version of that Pakistani song, “zalima coca cola pila day” in an upcoming propaganda film and the enemy of course is Pakistan. ?
Ps this version of the day zaalima coca pila is EXTREMELY BAD!
-Zartash Chaudhry (@ZartashChaudhry) July 29, 2021
A Twitter user said:
Bollywood has recreated a version of that Pakistani song, Zaalima Coca Cola pila day in an upcoming propaganda film and the enemy is of course Pakistan.
PS this version of Zaalima Coca Cola Pila Day is EXTREMELY BAD!
Another wrote:
The Bollywood version of ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ is shameful.
A third said: They literally slaughtered one of my favorite Pakistani songs.
Other users have denounced the irony of Bollywood stealing a Pakistani song for an anti-Pakistani movie.
This song is in #BhujThePrideOfIndia , an anti-pakistan film and yet they stole #ZaalimaCocaCola , which is a PAKISTANIA SONG. The level of hypocrisy is high. I don’t play these matches between India and Pakistan, but there is something very unethical here. ?????? https://t.co/reJNbG6lVH
-SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) July 28, 2021
A Twitter user said:
The song is in #BhujThePrideOfIndia, an anti-Pakistan movie and yet they stole #ZaalimaCocaCola, which is a PAKISTANIA SONG.
The level of hypocrisy is high.
I don’t play these matches between India and Pakistan, but there is something very unethical here.
A second user said:
#ZaalimaCocaCola is the remake of the song by legendary Pakistani singer #NoorJehans.
Bollywood relies solely on Pakistani music.
And now they have started to steal our music with such confidence that they play it in anti-Pakistani movies.
“WOW. Zaalima songs churana chhor dy
Another user was quick to point out that this is not the first time Bollywood has stolen a Pakistani song.
The internet user said:
Bollywood has a habit of stealing Pakistani songs, be it songs by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan or Madame Noor Jahan or any other Pakistani singer.
Bhuj: the pride of India will be released on August 13, 2021.
Watch the video of ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’
