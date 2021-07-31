Entertainment
Karan Johar Wants To See These 2 Bollywood Actors On Bigg Boss OTT
Karan Johar thinks watching Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor on Bigg Boss OTT would be fun. The Bollywood filmmaker hosts the show on Voot.
Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot.
Bigg Boss OTT premieres on Voot on August 8. Karan Johar will host the OTT version of the controversial reality show. The Bollywood filmmaker has said he would love to see his friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor on BB OTT because he thinks they can get the inflated quotient.
KJO WANTS TO BEBO AND RANBIR ON BIGG BOSS OTT
Voot has announced that Neha Bhasin is Bigg Boss OTT’s first confirmed competitor. Earlier, the creators revealed that Karan Johar will host the show on Voot. When KJo was asked who he thought would be a perfect fit to enter the BB OTT house among his circle of friends, he said, “Two people who can get the OverTheTop quotient correctly would be Ranbir and Bebo! same vibe !! And will be a lot of fun to watch. “
He added: “I am really looking forward to meeting all of the contestants and making some lasting memories with them. Believe it or not, this season Bigg Boss OTT will have a lot of drama and surely be on top. I can relate.”
Bigg Boss OTT will launch on Voot ahead of its TV premiere. The first six weeks of Bigg Boss 15’s six months will be called Bigg Boss OTT. And, it will be available to fans on the app.
KARAN JOHAR WELCOMES BIGG BOSS OTT
Voot recently announced that Karan Johar is hosting Bigg Boss OTT. Speaking about the organization of the show, Karan Johar said: My mom and I are big fans of Bigg Boss and we wouldn’t miss it someday. As a viewer, it entertains me immensely with dollops of drama. For decades now I have always loved hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT it will surely be on top. This is my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undoubtedly have a lot more sensationalism and drama. I hope I can live up to the expectations of the public and my friends, make the Ka Vaar Weekend with the Contestants a pleasant affair in my own style, and raise the stakes on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it. “
READ ALSO | Singer Neha Bhasin is the 1st confirmed candidate of Bigg Boss OTT. Show premiere on August 8
ALSO READ I Salman Khan Reveals Bigg Boss 15 Details, Says See You In 6-7 Months
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/television/reality-tv/story/karan-johar-wants-to-see-these-2-bollywood-actors-on-bigg-boss-ott-1835111-2021-07-31
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
