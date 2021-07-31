Lisa Haydon has a one-word answer for the person who said her ‘baby will be cursed’ | Bollywood





Actress Lisa Haydon responded after a social media user said her “baby will be cursed for cheating on his followers.” Lisa received the comment on a promotional message she shared. Lisa Haydon shared a photo on Instagram in which she discussed sunscreen lotion. She captioned her post: “Here’s your reminder that even during this monsoon the sun might be playing hide and seek – you still shouldn’t forget your sun protection!” Reacting to her post, one user wrote: “@lisahaydon stop selling chemicals to ruin people’s lives. Your baby will be cursed for cheating on his followers.” She replied with “Wow”. Other fans of the actor also supported her and denounced the troll. Other fans of the actor also supported her and denounced the troll. In the comments section, fans poured love into her and asked about her child. One fan wrote: “Hey … are you lucky to have a girl or a boy ?? N when … we’re expecting good news.” Another said, “Put pictures of the new kid. “ Lisa apparently confirmed the birth of her third baby last month. She hasn’t made any announcements and hasn’t shared a photo of her child on social media. She turned to the comments section of an article and answered a question from a fan who asked her, “Hey, can you please tell me where your 3 little babies are.” She replied: “In my arms. Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, are the parents of two sons, Zack and Leo. Earlier this year in February, she announced her third pregnancy, calling on Zack to reveal the gender of the new child – a girl. On Instagram, she had expressed her nervousness about becoming a mom for the third time. Are other moms nervous about another baby coming when you still have a baby in your arms? I’m worried about his little emotions, how is he going to feel and express himself while he is still learning to speak. Precious boy, you are so loved and you will always be so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks, she had written. Read also | When Shilpa Shetty Said Raj Kundra Was Too Expensive To Be Launched As An Actor: “He’s A Star” Lisa is known for films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Queen, Housefull 3 and Aisha. She also performed in several hit songs such as Manali Trance and Alcoholic from the movie The Shaukeens.

