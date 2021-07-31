Actress Karisma Kapoor had a nostalgic day Thursday as she traveled back in time and posted a photo from her childhood. She shared a photo of herself with a handbag in the shape of a house. Karisma joked, “Flashback to the days before tote bags when I literally carried my house with me #throwbackthursday,”

Karisma’s luggage caught the attention of several people on social media. “It’s very cute,” Amrita Arora said. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma’s cousin, added a crimson heart emoji to it. Karisma is wearing a white top with a dark colored dress on it in the photo.

Karisma recently shot with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Punit Malhotra for a unique project. She wrote on Instagram a few days ago: “Always a special shoot with bebo … something big is coming soon.”

