Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Celebrities Who Will Appear in South Indian Movies

Bollywood actors appearing in upcoming South Indian films The South Indian film industry offered films that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. They presented great stories, depicting unimaginable twists and turns, becoming one of the leading film industries in India. Many Bollywood filmmakers wanted to work with South Indian actors and directors to make successful films. Even though regional films have always been dubbed into different languages ​​and made available to the whole country, the filmmakers came up with the concept of multilingual films. It allowed even Bollywood actors to venture into the South Indian film industry and make a name for themselves in all areas of Indian entertainment. Here are the names of Bollywood actresses who will appear in upcoming South Indian movies.

Taapsee Pannu Even though Taapsee Pannu worked in the South Indian film industry, it has been a while since the actor returned to regional cinema. She will now be seen in Swaroop RSJ's upcoming Telugu film, Mishan Impossible.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday will make her Tollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming romantic Telugu-language sports action film Liger, where she is chosen to play the title character opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry, who will appear in Prashanth Neels' upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan We will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan return to the regional film industry with the upcoming Tamil epic by Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan.

Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone is set to make her return to the regional film industry with Nag Ashwin's upcoming K Project, which will have Prabhas opposite Deepika Padukone.

Kriti i say Kriti Sanon will be seen for the first time in a South Indian film, having made her way into the Bollywood industry. She will appear in Om Rauts' upcoming mythological film, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, titled Adipurush vs. Prabhas.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani will appear in Shankars' upcoming director, RC 15 opposite Ram Charan.

Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt will debut in the Southern Film Industry with upcoming SS Rajamoulis film RRR also starring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, South Indian actors Ram Charan Jr NTR.

