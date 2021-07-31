Six Flags Over Texas celebrates its 60th anniversary











Pinterest Six Flags Over Texas turns 60 on August 5 and invites new and old fans of the beloved theme park to join in the celebration. Local businessman Angus G. Wynne Jr. envisioned his Arlington theme park as an affordable family entertainment venue, where one entry fee included all the park’s rides and shows. When the park opened on August 5, 1961, adult tickets were only $ 2.75 and children were admitted for $ 2.25. Those of us who grew up in North Texas have many favorite memories of our family’s visits to the park and will especially appreciate the retrospective views of the history of the parks at the 60th Anniversary Museum. The retrospective, located in the Crazy Horse Saloon, is open until August 8 and features priceless artifacts and images dating back to the park’s construction in 1959. Six flags above Texas Wynne named the park for the six flags that flew over Texas: Spain, France, Mexico, Republic of Texas, United States of America, and Confederate States of America. Six areas of the park featured the landscaping, food, and history of these areas during the park’s early years, but the park now has ten themed areas. This whole season has led to that anniversary celebration, said Ron McKenzie, president of Six Flags Over Texas Park. There have been so many memories here at the park over the past 60 seasons, from a first roller coaster ride to a first taste of funnel cake. We know customers are excited to relive those memories and create new ones for generations to come. The first 10,000 park guests on Thursday August 5 will receive a free 60th anniversary commemorative badge. A 1 p.m. ceremony will take place outside the Crazy Horse Saloon, where Park President Ron McKenzie is expected to make an exciting announcement about what’s to come and pay tribute to how it all began. Customers can also enjoy specialty foods and beverages, including Pink Thing bars for just $ 1 just August 5th. Ignite the night The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will headline Ignite the Night, a high-energy show that will lead to a 60th anniversary fireworks show every night of August 5-8. During the 60th celebration, guests can enjoy everything Six Flags Over Texas has to offer, including: Over 45 rides and attractions; The Best of Texas festival which runs until August 8; The last chance to watch the Deep in the Heart and Blazin Bellz live broadcasts; Casa Magnetica, a Tilted House attraction from 1962 that reopened this season for the first time since 2011; Diamond Jubilee Jazz Band on the porch of the Crazy Horse Saloon; and dancing fountain show at the Texas Star Mall. New rides and technology have replaced almost all of the park’s previous attractions, but Six Flags are bringing back a few favorites, like Casa Magnetico and a log chute ride, for the anniversary. The Heritage Railroad Train that circles the park is the only route that has been running since its opening. Six Flags has lived up to its Thrill Capital of Texas title by adding new attractions for thrill seekers of all ages. Several new attractions will open next summer, including Bugs Bunny Boomtown and Aquaman Powerwave. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is now the largest regional theme park company in the world, with 27 parks in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company’s flagship park, Six Flags Over Texas, offers more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest water park in North Texas, offers more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are open daily until August 15. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas and www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas.

