Sharon Stone “threatened” with not working after vaccine promise | Entertainment





Sharon Stone claims she is “threatened” out of work after asking everyone who works on a set with her to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The “Basic Instinct” star would love to see everyone who works with her vaccinated against the virus, as she prepares to travel to Atlanta to film a new TV series soon. She said in a video for Deadline: “I was offered a job – a good job, a job that I really want to do in Atlanta. That’s why my hair is standing on end because the Producers Guild of America won’t guarantee. that everyone on our show is vaccinated before they go to work. Am I going to go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t, she continued . Am I threatened with losing my job? Yes. Yes, I am. Will I lose my job if not everyone is vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes, I could. Will stand up for all of us so that every set we go along is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will. Why? Because it’s ridiculous that we should be forced to go to work where we are not safe to work. “ It comes after Sharon admitted she lost her health insurance “after 43” because she was little. Explaining what happened, she added: “‘I mean, I lost my insurance gained after 43 years in the business because of Covid. I was $ 13 missing and I don’t really think that be reasonable for any of us when we go through a global pandemic, to lose decades of our insurance or to lose all the things we need when we try to put food on the table. “We try to keep our homes and we try to feed our children, our families.”

