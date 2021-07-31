Aakanksha Singh: Unlike Bollywood, Southern Filmmakers Don’t Like OTT Releases | Bollywood





Work has stalled for many over the past two years, but actor Aakanksha Singh, who resumed filming in the Southern film industry in July 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak, has been working continuously since. during. As she counts her blessings for it, the actor, who starred in the movie Kannada Pailwaan (2019) and Telugu film, Malli Raava (2017), now awaits the release of all these projects. I was very lucky to have constantly traveled for filming. But the only concern for me is that everything I’ve shot so far hasn’t come out yet, Singh tells us. In the current scenario, where many Bollywood filmmakers go a direct route to OTT for their projects, Singh has films lined up for theatrical releases. In the south, makers are waiting. There movies mean theaters and people don’t like watching movies on OTT. For them, films are huge and should hit theaters, she explains, adding that she too wants her films to hit the big screen. Some of those who are ready to go out include his debut in Tamil Type and a Telugu anthology film, Meet cute. She is also expected to star in a Hindi movie Help alongside Ajay Devgn. While Singh doesn’t like her films to hit web platforms, she doesn’t shy away from doing digital projects. In fact, the actor has already filmed for a few of them. I’m shooting for a Telugu web series and also in talks for a Hindi web series, reveals the 31-year-old, who is currently in Mumbai and celebrated her birthday on July 30. Having started his career on the small screen and now actively working in films, Singh wishes the year was better than last year, both personally and professionally. I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/aakanksha-singh-unlike-bollywood-filmmakers-in-the-south-are-not-keen-on-ott-releases-101627750757232.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos