A good cast can’t really save ‘Jungle Cruise’





They say the worst thing a movie can be is boring. I have probably said this myself more than once. But there is something that a movie can be worse than boring and tedious. Jungle Cruise is fastidious enough that its writing and plot flaws overcome a lot of good work from its stellar cast. Based on a ride through a Disney theme park, Jungle Cruise brings together botanist Lily Houghton (Emily blunt) and the mysterious skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne johnson) on an adventure to find an Amazonian tree that can heal everything. Of course, Frank and Lily aren’t the only ones looking for this tree. This soon brings them into conflict with Prince Joachim (Jesse plemmons), an avid German aristocrat, as well as a trio of cursed Spanish mercenaries led by Aguirre (Edgar ramirez). In my experience, movies most often get boring when they’re stereotypical and predictable. This allows you to understand how the plot will play out and allows you to step away from the plot, which annoys you when you wait for the movie to catch up. It makes the movies feel like a never-ending chore until the closing credits roll. Because it unfolds exactly as you might think, up to specific story rhythms, Jungle Cruise gets extremely tedious. You sit through battle scenes and action sets that just don’t make sense because you already know what’s coming next. Before you know it, you’re completely disengaged from the movie and wondering about the movie’s silly minutiae, like whether or not it’s a bold political statement in 2021 that the movie you’re watching makes so much of the fact that a female character wears pants during the movie. When a movie loses you like that, it’s an indication of pretty bad storytelling. That said, the cast almost makes Jungle Cruise worth sitting down. Johnson isn’t a big actor but he has such a physical presence on screen and so much charisma that he’s almost always fun to watch. Blunt is also great as a determined, uncompromising woman who tries to make her way through a man’s world. She’s funny and she and Johnson seem to be enjoying the opportunity to play each other. Add in a cheerful performance by Plemmons and a small but extremely fun part played by Paul Giamatti and you have a performance collection strong enough to carry most movies. But Jungle Cruise isn’t most movies and other than the cast and a great and memorable musical soundtrack from James newton howard, it is above all a bland and forgettable experience. The action doesn’t stand out, a lot of the visuals are less than compelling, and most of the comedy is persuasive rather than parting. However, if you’re a Johnson fan, Jungle Cruise could be your jam. Johnson and Blunt almost got over the other flaws in the film, and there are some fun moments. I don’t see Jungle Cruise as worth the time or the money when there is so much other better content out there. 2 out of 5 Indy Fedoras MPAA Rating: PG-13

