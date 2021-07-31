Streaming allows more choice, more content, more entertainment





At this point, there is nothing new or novel about Netflix, Huluor Disney +. In fact, there are many other streaming services out there; to enumerate would take up too much space in this column. What’s new is that as this new format of entertainment distribution has matured, new types of entertainment content are being created. Streaming services offer something that regular cable could never offer – unlimited time. Following:Important update for Daily Record print subscribers with active digital access Following:Senior hiking program to open its way through Wooster parks this fall What I mean by that is before a TV channel can only broadcast one program at a time. In other words, only 24 hours of content per day. The number of TV channels proliferated, many of which became very niche, but there was always a limit. Your cable company would bundle up different types of channels, and you basically had to choose what content you wanted to pick for yourself. On the other hand, streaming doesn’t have that challenge. The customer has thousands of choices of what to watch, no matter what time it is. This allowed two things: more budget programming and smaller budget programming. While it might sound odd, I would say the perk is both bigger and smaller, but it has had a profound impact on the types of content streaming services provided. And these types of content would never appear on traditional cable services. Let me give you some examples. The smaller side, I think, is easier to explain. When you have a huge platform with all kinds of clients, you can afford to create extremely specialized content or what I’m most passionate about the most, experiment a bit. Netflix recently released a mini-series called How to Become a Tyrant. For example, “How to be a Dictator for Dummies” Describing the genre is a bit difficult. On the surface, this is a documentary series that follows several of the world’s most notorious tyrants, from Adolf Hitler to Idi Amin. However, the way it is presented is in a convenient format. That is, the series is about how to take control of a population and control a country and fight its rivals – in a very ironic way. Think of it as a How To Be A Dictator For Dummies type approach. To add a layer of irony, it is narrated by Peter Dinklage (from Game of Thrones). However, a witty and ironic account of some of humanity’s darkest hours? This format probably only makes sense to a small subset of millennial history buffs, which I don’t think there are too many. It was a pretty cheap production, very creative in the factual storytelling and it was quite an experience. Maybe Netflix will do more documentaries like this; maybe they won’t. The point is, you would never see anything of this niche (or creative, or risk-taking, or inventive) on cable. On the other side, big budget productions pay The opposite side of things sees big budget productions for streaming. Most cable channels produce their own TV shows (which are relatively inexpensive) and then get the rights to the films to rebroadcast after they hit theaters. No streaming services. Amazon recently paid $ 200 million for the movie The Tomorrow War. This movie features a lot of expensive special effects and well-known actors like Chris Pratt, JK Simmons and the much underrated (in my opinion) Sam Richardson. To put that in perspective, this award puts it in the lineup of some of the recent Star Wars movies that have appeared in actual theaters. Personally, I thought the film struggled to find its identity (somewhere between horror, sci-fi and action) and had a lot of plot holes. But that’s not the point. The point is, no cable channel would ever pay $ 200 million to produce a movie just for itself. We are seeing a number of changes in the way entertainment is distributed. But we’re also seeing a number of changes in what and how entertainment is created. The streaming platform allows more creativity, more risk taking, more experimentation and quite simply bigger productions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/business/columns/2021/07/31/streaming-allows-more-choices-more-content-more-entertainment/5429606001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

