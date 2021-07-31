Learning New Lines: Inside a Renovated Actor House | Interiors

FFuture architectural historians will point to the pandemic as a watershed moment for British housing. Incarcerated within our four walls, it was then that the deficiencies of our interiors became glaring. A lack of privacy or a quiet place to work; a lack of outdoor space; disheartening views; dismal wifi. All of these things need to be addressed.

The home of Rebecca Layoo and Roman Meyers in east London could serve as a model for change. Set in a quiet grid of tree-lined terraced streets, their two-bedroom brick and stucco home has been deselected and reconfigured for post-pandemic living. There is an office with a view of the treetops and a once dismal cellar has become a utility room. At the rear, the long, bright kitchen-dining room extension merges into the garden.

Room to grow: Rebecca and Roman in their Zen house. Photograph: Rachael Smith / The Observer

Untouched for years, the mid-Victorian property, with its narrow kitchen and low, glowing ceiling, demanded the imagination. Layoo, an actor, is quick to credit their architects, DGN Studio, with the transformation. We wanted to add light and space, but in a way that felt connected to the home, she says. Daniel Goodacre and Geraldine Ng saw it as an opportunity to experiment with materials and form. We weren’t determined to be original for themselves, but to create the right atmosphere, says Goodacre. When working in a tight urban space, there is always a need to balance the cool and the creative.

Instead of the ubiquitous addition of steel and glass, concrete combines with pale oak for a sort of scandi-brutalist effect in the new expansion. Above, beams filter the glare of the skylight, and there is a nod to 1860s architecture in the unpainted sash windows that line the side wall. At the back of the room, the half-timbered glazing from floor to ceiling refines the view of the garden. Layoo worked closely with a friend, planter Sarah Alun-Jones, to create her contrasting zones: shady silver birch trees and dense green hostas offset by feathery, flowering grasses for bucolic views.

Since the planners did not allow them to increase the height of the ceiling, they instead dug. To connect the old and the new, a wide flight of steps gives a theatrical air to the extension where the low bench, cast in situ in terrazzo-effect concrete, accommodates around ten guests.

We’ve always had an idea of ​​a space we can use for events or poetry readings with friends, says Layoo, whose stage appearances include the recent Blue is gone, inspired by Dantès Hell, by future writer Serafina Cusack.

In the bedroom, the walls are painted galactic blue-black and an oversized pendant hovers like a spaceship at night. When you draw the curtains, you feel completely in a cocoon, says Meyer, who works in finance. In the Victorian part of the house, the architecture has hardly been touched. It was about preserving what we loved from the inside, but adding what we didn’t have, Layoo says.

Moody blues: Dark blue walls create a sense of peace in the rooms. Photograph: Rachael Smith / The Observer

In the office, the ceiling was raised, but clad in tongue and groove for a rustic warmth. In the bathroom, a skylight replaced an overhanging window. A carpenter added the fitted wardrobes with blackened steel hardware, for a 19th century effect, locally made. The stairs were stripped and painted, and the landing widened by removing the fireplace mantel. Above, the plaster has been removed to reveal the original masonry, a simple but evocative detail. We didn’t want things to be too polite, Layoo says.

As this is the first property the couple have owned, there is a noticeable absence of things. For years we have rented apartments in London. When you’re always on the move, it’s not an incentive to acquire things, Meyer says. There’s the heirloom Buddha glowing benevolently against the midnight blue walls, and a West African sculpture on the fireplace in the living room where a velvet sofa is the only piece of furniture. A disturbing surreal painting by contemporary artist Mary Stephenson is a new acquisition. Well add more stuff as the time goes by. I’ve got plenty of ideas, some surprisingly maximalist, says Layoo, pregnant and as serene as her frame, but right now that’s how we like it.

And they had plenty of time to appreciate their surroundings. During the lockdown Id was working in the kitchen and Roman would be in the office. It worked well, she says. At night, they retired to the atmospheric library filled with novels, stories, and Layoos’s beloved poetry. The room also serves as a home cinema. Close the shutters securely and turn on the projector. The house has become our sanctuary.

dgnstudio.fr