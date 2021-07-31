Country music, monster trucks to crown the week of the fairs





The grandstand entertainment at the 74th Monroe County Fair will be a little different this year, with the Country Music Concert and Combine Demolition Derby ending with a busy week of viewing. Chris Janson, a Nashville-based country music singer and songwriter, will perform on the grandstand on the last day of the fair on August 7. The Cadillac Three, a cross-genre group that has ties to Janson. The doors to the grandstand will open at 6.30 p.m. Cadillac Three will take the stage first at 8 p.m., with headliner Janson starting his set shortly thereafter. Tickets, which are on sale, cost $ 40 for general admission seats in the grandstand or for standing on the track. Mark Jarrait and Farm Bureau Insurance are sponsoring the stage the bands will perform on. In the past, the combine derby was held on the last day of the fair. However, this year the show has been moved to the first evening of the fair at 7 p.m. on Sunday. There will be several rounds leading to a final competition between the winners of the rounds. Featured, used combines, some dating back 30 years, organizers said. General admission seats are $ 8 for adults and $ 2 for children 12 and under. Spectators at all grandstand shows during the week are reminded that they must also pay general admission of $ 6 to enter the field. In 2019, 3 Doors Down and Soul Assylum performed at the fair Friday night, which brought the popular Monster Truck Show up to Monday night. This year, the truck show will resume its usual place on Friday. Here is an overview of the daily entertainment in the grandstand and other events: SUNDAY The fair gates open at 10 a.m., but there won’t be a full halfway until Monday afternoon, when the rides at Mid America Shows open halfway at 3 p.m. The combine demolition derby will be the main attraction of the grandstand, with each contestant receiving $ 300 just for entering a machine. The first place winners in each round will win $ 300 and the second will receive $ 200. The winner of the main race walks away with $ 400 and a trophy, the second receiving $ 200 and the third receiving $ 100. A Best of Show award will also be chosen and the winner will receive $ 100 and a trophy. Other entertainment includes a vintage car show and 1950s dance music from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Glenn F. Stock Arena. Deejay Doug Gilson from Milan will provide the music. Groups will perform nightly in the large white entertainment tent on the northeast corner of the fairgrounds, next to the beer tent at the Floral City Beverage Co. exhibition building just east. of the First Merchants Bank Expo Center. All groups will play from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and August 7. Tom Treece and Cross Point will entertain Sunday. MONDAY The pick-ups will be in the spotlight during the annual draw for 7-a-side trucks in the grandstand. Fans will be looking for their favorite pickup or truck. General admission is $ 10 per person and $ 5 for children 12 and under. Booth passes cost $ 26. The midway will open at 3 p.m. with unlimited reduction on rides up to 10 a.m. Fairgoers can buy a bracelet for $ 25 to ride. Individual journey tickets will also be sold. There are height restrictions on all rides. Monday is also Veterans Day, with any veteran with proper identification being admitted to the field free of charge throughout the day. There will be discounts on many veteran food vendors and a parade and program recognizing them will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the large white entertainment tent at the corner of LaSalle Street and Fairgrounds Avenue, just outside the east of the beer tent managed by Floral Cie des drinks de la ville Other free entertainment will include Matt King, an Elvis impersonator, at the entertainment tent from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and a 4-H Horse Speed ​​Under the Lights show at 8:00 a.m. at the horse show arena. The equestrian show will also be offered on the same Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. TUESDAY Usually the busiest night in the grandstand will see two demolition car crashes starting at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Many competitors have been working on their machines for weeks to prepare them to hit the front or rear ends with other vehicles. General admission seats in the north and south bleachers are the same price for each show – $ 8 per person, while reserved seats under the covered area will sell for $ 10 per person. Rollo Juckette, member of the board of directors of the fair and auctioneer, will convene the show. Tuesday is also Children’s Day, with free entry for all school-aged children up to 17 years old until 5 p.m. A tractor pull for children will take place at 9 a.m. at the kiosk located between the 4-H Activity Center and the Little Red School and Cara will perform at the White Tent from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY The Lost Nations Rodeo returns on Seniors Day in the grandstand and will feature local riders from the area. The show begins at 7 p.m. with a parade of artists on horseback followed by judged events such as calf roping, bareback riding and barrel racing. General admission to the show for adults is $ 10 and $ 5 for children 12 and under. Anyone 65 and over will be admitted to the field for $ 2 until 5 p.m. Some merchants will offer special discounts and souvenirs for seniors. The annual Seniors Awards program will take place at 3 p.m. in the White Tent with before and after music by Kathleen Bressler, a Patsy Cline impersonator. All halfway trips that open at 1pm will cost $ 1.50 all day. A band called Proud Equestrians will perform from 10 a.m. to noon in the Stock Arena, followed by a 4-H mini-horse show at 1 p.m. The Vendetta Ride group will perform in the white tent from 7:30 am to 9:30 am. THURSDAY The roar of tractor engines will fill the evening air during the Grand National Pro Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. Classes will include 4WD, Super Heavy Stock, Limited Pro Stock, and Modified Super Firm. The draw will be made according to rules sanctioned by the National Tractor Pullers Association. General admission is $ 15 for adults and $ 5 for children 12 and under. Booth passes cost $ 31. Thursday is also Ladies’ Day at the fair, with all women and girls 13 and over admitted for $ 2 until 3 p.m. A free Ladies’ Day program will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the White Tent. A guest speaker will entertain and be sponsored by the Monroe County Homemakers of Extension. The program will end with the crowning of the 2021 fair housewives champion. New this year will be a 6 p.m. draft horse show at the Stock Arena by the Old Tyme Travel Clydesdale Hitch under the direction of Debbie Beckstein of Portage, Ohio. She will bring her six-horse team from Clydesdales and show how to harness horses to pull wagons, said Barbara Siebarth, a member of the fair’s board of directors. The show will be on again at 6 a.m. also on Friday and Saturday, Siebarth said. Belgian draft horses will also be exhibited on the field from Thursday to Saturday. Fairgoers can see them in their stalls. Approximately eight horses will be on display by Dan Johnson of Ida and Lori Williams of Carleton. Unlimited rides will be offered for $ 25 halfway until 10 p.m. Individual journey tickets will also be sold. Other free entertainment includes music from the group 56 Daze from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the White Tent, FRIDAY The second busiest grandstand show will have monster trucks performing in the grandstand at 7pm. They will ride on crushed derby cars and pull wheels on the track. General admission for the show is $ 10 for adults and $ 5 for children 12 and under. Dueling Pianos International will perform in the White Tent from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm The two male performers will respond to requests for rock songs and will also offer songs, applause and comedy to engage their audiences. Other entertainment includes the annual 4-H Cattle Auction starting at 4 p.m., featuring the sale of hogs, steers and sheep in the Andersons Arena at the west end of the lot. Visitors can buy market animals and enjoy the 4-H kids who raised and displayed the animals during the week. SATURDAY The last day of the show will feature Chris Janson’s concert in the grandstand with the special guest, The Cadillac Three. The concert under the lights and the stars will start at 8 p.m. The doors to the grandstand will open at 6.30 p.m. Advance tickets for sale are available for $ 40 for general admission to grandstand seats or for standing on the track. August 7 is going to be a great night, Janson said in a post on his social media. Because I come to the Monroe County Fair with my best friends, the Cadillac Three have been friends for a long time. Fair director Daryl Diamond said it was the fair’s second attempt to bring Janson to County Monroe. Advance tickets are available 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday at the Fair Office, 3775 S. Custer Rd., Or online at etix.com. Telephone orders will also be taken by telephone at 241-2600. There is a $ 2 fee for processing orders over the phone. Other Saturday entertainment includes the 4-H Small Animal Auction at 11 a.m. at the Andersons Arena, a robotics demonstration by area schools from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the White Tent, a running marathon unlimited from noon to 10 p.m. midway, the 4-H weekend dance at 8 a.m. at the Andersons Arena and music by Larry Rothman & Pickin Roots in the White Tent from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

