Ted Lassos Phil Dunster on Exploring Jamies Vulnerability in Season 2 | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 2, Lavender.]

Ted lasso continues to deliver on the emotional front like Jamie Tartt (Phil dunster) reappeared in the final installment of Season 2, Lavender.

The episode saw the arrogant player spill several ankles after being kicked from the Island of love-like a show Lust conquers all. Launched from the Manchester City squad, Jamies is therefore looking for some action, but approaches his ex-girlfriend Keeley (Juno Temple) for help leads him only to Teds (Jason Sudeikis) metaphorical front door.

While the power to bring Jamie back to AFC Richmond is in Teds’ hands, it is a decision that weighs heavily on the two men. In the end, it’s Dr Sharon Fieldstones (Sarah niles) observations of the team and their ongoing connections that help Ted decide. Below, Dunster talks about showing off the softer side of Jamies and teases what’s to come for the player in layers.

Jamie explains to Ted the reason he left Man City to participate in Lust conquers all. Did he know he wouldn’t be allowed to come back or do you think Jamie thought he would be welcome?

Phil Dunster: I think that speaks to how Jamie Tartt probably thinks he’s bulletproof. He thinks he’s invincible because he’s a young man who’s been told all his life he’s special and played under one of the best managers in the world. When he was playing for AFC Richmond, he was like, I’m the biggest fish in this tiny little pond. So when he goes back to Man City he kind of thinks, well, I can do anything, and sure enough they’ll want me back because I’m Jamie Tartt. And while having taken this emotional journey in Season 1, he’s still wrong.

It just shows the ebb and flow and that the progression is never linear in these situations. He might be trying to be better, but he’s still a human being and he’s still himself deep down, so maybe there’s some self-sabotage involved.

Will we see some of that confidence crumble as the season progresses, especially now that he’s back on AFC Richmond?

I think one of the reasons the show has been so successful is that people see all this investigation and exploration of human nature. They can relate to this because they understand that on the surface we can see something, but deep down we were hurt, scared or anxious. Jamie on the outside is confident; we see that in his story with Ted in season 1. And we see that Ted is going through this whole maelstrom of emotional turmoil. [himself]. This emotional journey continues in Season 2. You’re going to see a series of people trying to figure out who they are, who they are trying to be, and what they need to learn to get there.

Jamie shares a moment with Ted at the pub when he asks to join the team. What was it like to tap into that vulnerability and can you tease what lies ahead for Jamies’ return?

His tail is between his legs. He eats a humble pie. It’s really hard for him to say [sorry] because it’s something he’s always taught himself never to say. To say sorry is to be vulnerable and to be vulnerable is bad. But I think we see Jamie learning, through Teds’ teaching, that being vulnerable is a good thing and that by opening up emotionally people will do the same. It’s a really interesting thing for me to watch Jamie go through because I guess I’m kind of trying to learn from it.

Ted lasso, Season 2, New episodes, Fridays, Apple TV +