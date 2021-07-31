Entertainment
Ted Lassos Phil Dunster on Exploring Jamies Vulnerability in Season 2 | Entertainment
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 2, Lavender.]
Ted lasso continues to deliver on the emotional front like Jamie Tartt (Phil dunster) reappeared in the final installment of Season 2, Lavender.
The episode saw the arrogant player spill several ankles after being kicked from the Island of love-like a show Lust conquers all. Launched from the Manchester City squad, Jamies is therefore looking for some action, but approaches his ex-girlfriend Keeley (Juno Temple) for help leads him only to Teds (Jason Sudeikis) metaphorical front door.
While the power to bring Jamie back to AFC Richmond is in Teds’ hands, it is a decision that weighs heavily on the two men. In the end, it’s Dr Sharon Fieldstones (Sarah niles) observations of the team and their ongoing connections that help Ted decide. Below, Dunster talks about showing off the softer side of Jamies and teases what’s to come for the player in layers.
Jamie explains to Ted the reason he left Man City to participate in Lust conquers all. Did he know he wouldn’t be allowed to come back or do you think Jamie thought he would be welcome?
Phil Dunster: I think that speaks to how Jamie Tartt probably thinks he’s bulletproof. He thinks he’s invincible because he’s a young man who’s been told all his life he’s special and played under one of the best managers in the world. When he was playing for AFC Richmond, he was like, I’m the biggest fish in this tiny little pond. So when he goes back to Man City he kind of thinks, well, I can do anything, and sure enough they’ll want me back because I’m Jamie Tartt. And while having taken this emotional journey in Season 1, he’s still wrong.
It just shows the ebb and flow and that the progression is never linear in these situations. He might be trying to be better, but he’s still a human being and he’s still himself deep down, so maybe there’s some self-sabotage involved.
Will we see some of that confidence crumble as the season progresses, especially now that he’s back on AFC Richmond?
I think one of the reasons the show has been so successful is that people see all this investigation and exploration of human nature. They can relate to this because they understand that on the surface we can see something, but deep down we were hurt, scared or anxious. Jamie on the outside is confident; we see that in his story with Ted in season 1. And we see that Ted is going through this whole maelstrom of emotional turmoil. [himself]. This emotional journey continues in Season 2. You’re going to see a series of people trying to figure out who they are, who they are trying to be, and what they need to learn to get there.
Jamie shares a moment with Ted at the pub when he asks to join the team. What was it like to tap into that vulnerability and can you tease what lies ahead for Jamies’ return?
His tail is between his legs. He eats a humble pie. It’s really hard for him to say [sorry] because it’s something he’s always taught himself never to say. To say sorry is to be vulnerable and to be vulnerable is bad. But I think we see Jamie learning, through Teds’ teaching, that being vulnerable is a good thing and that by opening up emotionally people will do the same. It’s a really interesting thing for me to watch Jamie go through because I guess I’m kind of trying to learn from it.
Ted lasso, Season 2, New episodes, Fridays, Apple TV +
Sources
2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/ted-lasso-s-phil-dunster-on-exploring-jamie-s-vulnerability-in-season-2/article_678c5258-fd44-557a-9a1a-d9dca97fafb1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]