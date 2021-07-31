Reviews: “Jungle Cruise” stays afloat and “Stillwater” mesmerizes





LOS ANGELES, CA This weekend, the highly anticipated fantasy adventure film, “Jungle Cruise,” finally makes its first trip to the movies, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as the unlikely duo of explorers looking of a mythical flower in the jungles of the Amazon.

And if you’re looking for a touching drama, look no further than “Stillwater,” in which Matt Damon plays a father determined to overturn his daughter’s (Abigail Breslin) conviction in Marseille, France. Related

Here’s what to see / stream and what to skip this weekend “Jungle Cruise” Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez; directed by Jaume Collet Serra Over the years, Disney has had a series of films based on its themed rides, including “Tomorrowland”, “Haunted Mansion”, “Mission to Mars”, “Country Bears”, “Tower of Terror” and the famous ” Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise “.

Now, nearly seven decades after Disneyland opened in 1955, a big-screen rendition of its beloved riverboat attraction finally makes its first trip to theaters on an epic fantasy adventure, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as an unlikely duo of explorers headed into the jungles of the Amazon. Set in 1916, “Jungle Cruise”, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, finds our skipper, Frank Wolff (Johnson), in financial difficulty. Alas! He sees a golden opportunity to come out of his personal woes when Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt), a strong-willed British scientist, offers to pay him generously for his expertise in navigation. Apparently, Lily and her brother, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall), need Frank to take them on a treacherous expedition to find a legendary flower that can cure all diseases.

Armed with a conquistador card, the trio soon embark on a journey in Frank’s ramshackle steamboat, setting in motion a myriad of savage chases and death-defying stunts, filled with melancholy references to some of the films of most popular adventure of all time, including “The African Queen”, “Indiana Jones”, “Romancing the Stone” and “The Mummy” from 1999. Meanwhile, Lily and Frank have to deal with yin and yang of their budding relationship. Will they one day find the mythical flower, “el flor de la luna” (the moon flower)?

Watch the trailer. View / Create. Thanks to Johnson and Blunt’s enormous and magnetic appeal, “Jungle Cruise” manages to stay afloat despite the film’s bland, derivative storyline. “Stillwater” Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin; directed by Tom McCarthy Four years after Tom McCarthy’s journalistic drama “Spotlight” won the Academy Award for Best Picture, the filmmaker is back in the director’s chair with “Stillwater,” a moving thriller that is loosely based on the story. of the Amanda Knox murder case in 2007. In McCarthy’s new film, Matt Damon plays Bill Baker, a god-fearing thug from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who has lived a difficult life marred by alcohol and drug abuse. Moments later, the audience will find out why the middle-aged man is on a plane bound for Marseille, France. It turns out that he anxiously surrenders to see his estranged daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, a crime the young woman maintains is ‘she did not commit. By the time Bill arrives in the French town, Allison has already been in jail for nearly five years. And now, more than ever, he’s determined to clear his daughter’s name, no matter what. Indeed, for our flawed hero, it will be an uphill battle due to language barriers and complicated French laws, until he crosses paths with a struggling French actress named Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her daughter. eight-year-old Maya (Lilou Siauvaud), who come to her aid in her attempt to uncover the truth. As Bill roams the streets of Marseille with a new lead that could prove Allison’s innocence, the tale ultimately shines a light on his thriving relationship with mother and daughter. In the end, the two plot threads converge in Bill’s deep journey of self-discovery, redemption, love, and morality. View / Create. As captivating as it is, “Stillwater” mesmerizes with a well-crafted storyline, further enhanced by McCarthy’s dexterous direction and Damon’s magnificent performance of an imperfect hero. Watch the trailer.

