SYMPOSIUM: Main actor in first Godzilla film talks about global success and ordeal of war

Actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the first Godzilla film, spoke about the resulting global phenomenon as well as his own experiences of war as a Japanese child living in Manchuria in a session Special Discussion of the International Peace Symposium 2021: The Road to the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons.

Takarada, 87, was joined in the session by two university students campaigning to raise awareness of the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty (TPNW).

Yuta Takahashi, a junior at Keio University in Tokyo, and Suzuka Nakamura, also a junior at Sophia University in Tokyo, are participating in a campaign to survey Diet members on their views on the TPNW. Takahashi, from Hiroshima, and Nakamura, from Nagasaki, also listened to the testimonies of survivors of the Hibakusha atomic bomb. Nakamura’s grandmother is a hibakusha.

Takarada explained in detail that he was caught up in the fighting when Soviet troops stormed the Manchu town of Harbin, where his father worked for the South Manchuria Railway Co., in the closing days of World War II. .

He recalled that he ran home with a bloody shirt from a gunshot wound and his mother berated him for being so stupid.

Takarada battled a fever for five days before a military medic finally got to see him at his home. He struggled not to scream when the doctor used scissors to remove a fragment of a lead bullet. Her mother asked about the anesthetics, but the doctor said there weren’t any.

Takarada spent about two months in great pain as all hospitals were closed and no treatment was available.

He only started talking about his wartime experiences after he turned 60 and felt the government was trying to destroy the spirit of the pacifist constitution with proposed amendments.

Thinking of all the victims of the war and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Takarada said he could no longer remain silent.

But he hesitated at first, fearing his comments would elicit a backlash.

He said his survival in the war had made him less afraid of speaking out.

Takarada described how he heard about the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and the end of the war on August 15, 1945, while living in Manchuria.

After listening to Emperor Hirohito’s radio show announcing Japan’s surrender, Takarada said he asked his father, “We haven’t lost, have we?

But her father replied: No, Akira, it’s all over.

Takarada first appeared in the public spotlight as the lead actor in the first Godzilla movie released in 1954.

The bosses of the Toho Co. studio told Takarada that he would be the protagonist of the third movie he was scheduled to appear in. The script had written Godzilla on its cover in red ink, so Takarada asked: Do I have to play Godzilla?

Takarada was told he would play the role of an employee of a rescue company.

The producer told staff that the film is not only about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but also about the radiation exposure on Bikini Atoll by the fishing boat Daigo Fukuryu Maru (Lucky Dragon No. 5).

For these reasons, the producer said that Japan has a responsibility to voice its opposition to nuclear weapons and that the film is not just about a monster.

Takarada recalled that when he saw the premiere of the film, he cried at the sight of Godzilla dead because he believed he was also a hibakusha due to his exposure to radiation from ‘a hydrogen bomb test.

Watching the film and listening to the dialogue between the characters in the film many years later, Takahashi realized that people at that time were still well aware of the dangers of radiation exposure.

Nakamura added that while it is difficult to get a political message across in other ways, films like Godzilla could more easily spread the message about the dangers of nuclear weapons.

Takarada also revealed that the American company that bought the rights to the film for the United States has reissued the original version to remove any troublesome references to the dangers of nuclear testing.

It was not until many years later that the original version was presented in the United States.

Takarada explained that Godzilla is now considered a hero across the world and that many fans come to pick up his autograph at film festivals dedicated to Godzilla films.

But Godzilla’s bumpy figure is difficult to sign, so I just wrote an initial on the heel, Takarada said.

Takahashi and Nakamura also spoke about their activities after the entry into force of the TPNW in January and their visits to Diet members to hear their views on the treaty.

Takahashi said that one thing he learned from speaking with Diet members was the lack or low level of understanding among them regarding TPNW.

Nakamura is also involved in a student group to raise awareness about nuclear disarmament.

She called for more sustainable ways of conveying the stories of hibakusha, noting that many college students who volunteer for such activities while still in college abandon these efforts once they drop out. regular employment.

We’re trying to figure out how to make it our way of making a living, Nakamura said.

Takarada said he was impressed to hear how seriously young people today are thinking about these issues.