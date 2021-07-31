Today’s list of famous birthdays for July 31, 2021 includes celebrities Wesley Snipes, Mark Cuban





Best Celebrity Birthdays July 31, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Wesley Snipes, Mark Cuban and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on July 31, and find out an interesting fact about each one. SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 23: (LR) Actors Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser and Carrie Henn attend the “Aliens: 30th Anniversary” panel during the 2016 International Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)Getty Images Actor Michael Biehn turns 65 Fun fact: appeared in two sci-fi franchises with roles in both Terminator and Aliens Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban watches a replay during the NBA team’s basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Dallas on Friday, February 8, 2019. The Bucks won 122-107. (Photo AP / LM Otero)PA NBA owner Mark Cuban turns 63 Fun fact: joined Shark Tank in its second season FILE – Wesley Snipes arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Snipes turns 59 on July 31. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, File)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actor Wesley Snipes turns 59 Fun fact: recently appeared in the Coming 2 America sequel UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Host Dean Cain speaks on stage during the 24th Annual Family Film Awards at the Hilton Los Angeles / Universal City on March 24, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)Getty Images Actor Dean Cain turns 55 Fun fact: In addition to his role as Superman in Lois & Clark, Cain has also appeared in episodes of Smallville and Supergirl Zac Brown and the Zac Brown Band accept Group Video of the Year award for “Someone I Used To Know” at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)PA Country singer Zac Brown turns 43 Fun fact: was the 11th of 12 children in his family BJ Novak, left, and Mindy Kaling arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actor and writer BJ Novak turns 42 Fun fact: In addition to acting and writing episodes of The Office, Novak has also directed almost half a dozen episodes. More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Don Murray is 92 years old. Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 90 years old. Actor Susan Flannery (Bold and the Beautiful) is 82 years old. The actor France Nuyen (South Pacific) is 82 years old. Singer Lobo is 78 years old. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 77 years old. Gary Lewis and the Playboys singer Gary Lewis is 76 years old. Actor Lane Davies (Lois and Clark) is 71 years old. Actor Barry Van Dyke (Murder 101, Diagnosis Murder) is 70 years old. Actor Alan Autry (In the Heat of the Night, Grace Under Fire) is 69 years old. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band) is 69 years old. Actor James Read (Legally Blonde) is 68 years old. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 64 years old. Actor Dirk Blocker (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is 64. Drummer Bill Berry (REM) is 63 years old. Country singer Chad Brock is 58 years old. Musician Fatboy Slim is 58 years old. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 57 years old. Actor Jim True-Frost (American Odyssey, The Wire) is 55 years old. Actor Loren Dean (Space Cowboys) is 52 years old. Actor Eve Best (Nurse Jackie) is 50 years old. Actor Annie Parisse (How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days) is 46 years old. Actor Robert Telfer (Saved by the Bell) is 44 years old. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 27 years old. Actor Rico Rodriguez (Modern Family) is 23 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on July 31 Milton Friedman, economist Ted Cassidy, actor JK Rowling, author (56) Tim Couch, former Browns quarterback (44) with the Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie:Dirty Dancing | Scream | Romeo + Juliet | The Big Lebowski | I Know What You Did Last Summer | The Phantom Menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 